A bishop’s rebuke that triggered no action

When he responded to recent criticisms of him by former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer on Friday, retired Anglican Archbishop Drexel Gomez noted that he has been openly critical of both major political parties in The Bahamas.

Gomez is right.

While some painted his recent comments following the arraignment of former Labour Minister Shane Gibson on extortion and bribery charges as partisan, a significant 2006 speech Gomez gave at the Anglican Synod could easily have been given on the eve of the recent general election.

It did not paint the Progressive Liberal Party in a positive light.

In addition to confirming Gomez to be right in his assertion that he has been critical of the PLP, a read of his 2006 Synod address and the manner in which a United States Embassy official reported on it is worth another look, as the PLP administration of 2002–2007 and the 2012–2017 administration largely ignored the issues he raised at the time.

A read of that 2006 U.S. Embassy cable that captured Gomez’s “rebuke” of the Christie administration remains interesting and insightful all these years later, if for no other reason than because those issues are still critical today.

The cable noted that Gomez criticized the role of money in Bahamian politics, lamented corruption in government and called for a stronger focus on character in the selection of political leaders.

“The remarks, witnessed by Gomez’s special guest, Prime Minister Christie, show a renewed focus on transparency issues leading up to the elections that could mean bad news for the ruling Progressive Liberal Party,” the embassy official wrote.

“Scandals have become a problem for the PLP and church criticism is a sign of vulnerability in coming elections.”

A little over six months later, the PLP was out of power.

In the same cable that featured Gomez’s address, the official noted that those remarks placed a spotlight on an election process that continued to include the open provision of gifts to voters and political parties in the search for influence.

The official wrote: “Gomez, having intervened personally to ensure the prime minister would be present, launched a stern rebuke of corruption and poor ethical standards in politics as Christie looked on from the front pew.

“Gomez took aim at the role of private money in politics, explicitly calling for campaign finance reform while implicitly criticizing politicians on the take after being elected.”

Gomez stated that influence peddlers ought not be permitted to purchase favors at the expense of others who cannot pay for the same, noting that the granting of such favors is tainted with a preference which does not have to do with the public good.

“Gomez also blasted the government’s handling of a recent fight between members of Parliament in the Cabinet room that he said symbolized the lax standards of conduct that had become the norm in Bahamian politics.”

The official noted that Christie was “squirming” as Gomez spoke.

The archbishop noted the lack of economic development on Grand Bahama and railed against the “lack of urgency” in the Ministry of Education over problems in Bahamian public schools.

According to that cable, Christie later remarked to a visiting American businessman that he had been “invited to listen to criticism of my government”.

The cable continued: “The remarks clearly targeted Christie, whose 2002 election campaign platform called for campaign finance reform and higher ethical standards for parliamentarians — this in part to distance his Progressive Liberal Party from the corrupt PLP administration under the former PM Lynden Pindling.

“In office, however, the PLP has failed to act on its reform promises.

“Despite holding an overwhelming majority in Parliament, the PLP has yet to introduce a single piece of legislation to regulate the financing of political campaigns or enforce ethical standards among MPs.”

Again, these things were written in 2006.

The second term of the Christie-led PLP was pretty much a carbon copy of his initial approach to governance.

He turned a blind eye to compromised colleagues, as he did in his first term.

The 2006 cable noted, “Gomez’s comments come as the PLP government responds to a series of scandals, including the MP fistfight that damaged windows and a table in the Cabinet office, allegations of self-dealing in government contracts and the withholding of government information from the public.”

The 2006 cable observed that corruption in politics is a serious but largely ignored problem in The Bahamas.

This corruption is a product of a lack of transparency about the government’s decision making and financial dealings; a lack of any campaign finance rules regarding the origin of donations; the pressure to spend heavily — and become heavily indebted to financial supporters — during the campaign season; and a culture of secrecy in Bahamian government and politics, the official noted.

“Gomez’s comments garnered attention in part because church support of the PLP has generally been strong and contributed to Christie’s 2002 election victory,” the cable said.

“Christie has remained close to the Christian Council, but until now, the council has been generally silent on PLP ethical scandals.

“Gomez’s remarks represent a clear shot across the bow to the government that at least some religious leaders remember Christie’s unfulfilled promises to clean up politics and want this issue to be a part of the upcoming election campaign.”

Those issues were a part of the 2007 general election campaign.

They were also a part of the 2012 election campaign and the 2017 election campaign.

All these years after Gomez’s rebuke of the Christie administration, Christie went into the May 10 general election demonstrating that, despite his claim to the contrary, he had not learned any lesson from his first miserable and chaotic term in office.

Given another chance in 2012 to get it right, to demonstrate a commitment to good governance and transparency in government, he blew it.

It’s as if he had a deaf ear as the archbishop spoke in 2006, notwithstanding the reported squirming in his seat.

Gomez’s call for higher standards in public life still echoes today.

The new prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, was elected on the promise that he would address corruption in government, ensure transparency and deal with compromised colleagues, if need be.

Like Christie before him, he has promised to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption legislative framework and usher in a new era of governance.

Christie failed miserably.

The new government has an opportunity to demonstrate that the issues raised that night by Gomez in the Synod, as captured and outlined by the Americans — all issues that go to the heart of quality governance — will be addressed once and for all.