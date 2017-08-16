Banking on more jobs from fake Baha Mar opening

Four months after declaring that Baha Mar had a “fake” opening and failing to show up for the ceremony and celebration that marked it, now Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his government are anxiously banking on the jobs that will be created when additional hotels open at the Cable Beach property.

No doubt, they hope that the openings of the SLS and Rosewood hotels will be real openings, and not fake openings like the Grand Hyatt on April 21.

More than 2,100 people are employed in the real jobs created as a result of that fake opening.

The thousands more expected to be employed won’t be taking home Monopoly money, either.

They, too, will be real people, who will feel a real impact.

As the months pass, Minnis will find that while many in the electorate are finding satisfaction in the prosecutions of former public officials accused in corruption matters, many others will lose patience if they see little or no movement in the area of job creation and economic growth.

People are looking to feel the impact of the new government’s work in their pockets — especially those who are unemployed or underemployed.

Bahamians everywhere want an improved economy and an improved quality of life.

The recent release of unemployment numbers (recorded at the end of April) show that unemployment was at 9.9 percent, down from 11.6 percent last November. But more than 16,000 of those jobs were to vulnerable, or temporary, workers.

Responding to the new jobs report, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes assured that the new administration is focused on job creation.

Foulkes said in a press release on Monday that job opportunities in the labor market will increase as a result of a number of initiatives.

Topping his list of initiatives was the “opening of additional hotels at Baha Mar resort”.

SLS is set to open on November 7 and Rosewood is scheduled to open in 2018.

Baha Mar, according to officials, has already employed more than 2,100 people. When all elements of the property are open, 5,500 jobs are projected to come online.

We have to wonder whether Minnis feels any scintilla of shame, as he looks ahead to the opening of the other Baha Mar hotels.

While we were with him in demands that the Christie administration’s deal with the Chinese to resume work at Baha Mar last summer be made public, we always thought Minnis’ language on Baha Mar was highly reckless.

Anyone paying attention during the lead up to the May 10 general election would recall his pledge in March to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar — whatever that meant.

“Your Free National Movement government will engage and execute a real sale of Baha Mar to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians; a purchaser who will utilize only Bahamian labor to complete the resort, and will put Bahamians back to work with real jobs as quickly as possible,” Minnis said on March 12.

In the days leading up to the opening of Baha Mar, and in the days after, he continued to call the opening “fake”.

Now in office, the Minnis administration recognizes that there aren’t many eggs in the economic basket right now.

Anyone who expected Minnis to tinker with the sale of Baha Mar to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) was sorely misguided.

While Minnis was initially soft in his response to a call from former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian to put the Baha Mar deal on hold, the realities of the current jobs situation and his government’s lack of an immediate strategy to fire up the economic engine meant that it had to get focused and start demonstrating that it supports the new Baha Mar owners.

Minnis’ Baha Mar statement ahead of the election was complete and utter nonsense from an irresponsible leader playing on the emotions of an angry electorate, and saying what he felt he needed to say to win the election.

He won, but some of the key things he committed to doing with respect to Baha Mar have not happened, and probably will not happen.

For instance, does anyone with sense really think Minnis is ensuring — as he committed to doing — that “only Bahamian labor” is being used to complete the project?

That was silly talk.

It was also hypocritical talk.

In 2010, at a time when The Bahamas was still reeling from the effects of the global recession, Minnis, while a member of the Ingraham Cabinet, supported a resolution to bring in thousands of Chinese workers on the Baha Mar project.

But in a climate where voters, in 2017, more than anything wanted to see Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party gone from office, Minnis was able to get away with talking fool in respect to Baha Mar.

Now prime minister, Minnis and his ministers recognize the need for sober minds and resolute action to ensure these real jobs continue to come online from more fake Baha Mar openings.

Embracing the Chinese allies

Speaking of the realities of governing, the FNM’s hostile tone toward the Chinese in The Bahamas while in opposition has given way to friendly smiles and the encouragement of strengthened relations with China.

Don’t get us wrong, we recognize that many Bahamians, like the FNM’s leadership, had concerns about the former administration’s dealings with the Chinese.

We have no doubt that when the PLP gets its report from its consultant on why it lost, that report will point to concerns about the Christie administration being in bed with the Chinese.

Minnis characterized them repeatedly as Christie’s “Chinese allies”.

Many voters agreed.

In fact, a study of the political climate in The Bahamas, which we reported on last year, showed that 45 percent of respondents associated the PLP with being aligned with foreign interests.

This compared to the 23 percent of respondents who named the FNM as the party associated with foreign interests.

No doubt, the FNM’s election to office has eased the deep concerns many felt about Chinese presence in The Bahamas.

The discontent many voters felt about the extent to which the Chinese ‘own’ The Bahamas tourism industry was exacerbated by the refusal of the PLP to create a sense of distance or separation from China, some critics of the then government had said.

In addition to financing and constructing Baha Mar, the Chinese own The Pointe, which is being developed in downtown Nassau.

In Parliament last November, East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest, the now deputy prime minister, said the Christie administration was “depending on a foreign government to bail them out of their dismal failure and ceding control of large amounts of land and economic activity reserved for Bahamians”.

His statement came as debate raged about a proposal presented by The Bahamas Embassy in China for a $2.1 billion agri-fisheries deal between The Bahamas and China.

Turnquest assured that the then opposition was not encouraging hatred toward the Chinese.

“I think the thing the government misses is this has nothing to do with xenophobia or disliking investments with the Chinese. What we have concerns about is the amount of investment of a state-owned nature or influence by the Chinese state,” he said.

“... But no one can argue that the investments of Hutchison Whampoa wasn’t an economic driver in Grand Bahama.”

Chinese financing for Baha Mar was arranged under the Ingraham administration in 2010, with then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham flying to Beijing to save the crumbling deal.

It is now Minnis’ turn to shape the kind of relationship The Bahamas will have with the People’s Republic of China.

The new government, along with the Chinese, on Friday night celebrated 20 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations with The People’s Republic of China. Those relations were established under an Ingraham administration.

On Monday, China’s ambassador to The Bahamas, Huang Qinjuo, made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Minnis.

It will be interesting to see how the new administration engages the Chinese, and whether their economic hold in The Bahamas will continue to expand, given the serious concerns the FNM had expressed about Chinese “investment of a state-owned nature or influence by the Chinese state” in The Bahamas.

Will the Minnis administration seek to dial back this influence?

There are certain realities of governance that trump emotive rally talk.

Those realities continue to play out daily.