The business of job creation

While it is true that any job — even if it is just for one day — is better than no job at all, the true story of the recent unemployment numbers, which were true for the period in late April at the time the survey was conducted, is that more than 16,000 people were “vulnerable” workers holding temporary jobs.

Efforts now by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts and PLP Senator Fred Mitchell to paint the unemployment report as vindication of the Christie administration’s stewardship of the national economy are disingenuous and feeble.

Mitchell declared: “The people of the country prior to the general election had every reason to have confidence in the government that they had.”

This statement was clearly a joke.

The electorate, for sure, did not see things that way.

Fifty-seven percent of them voted for the Free National Movement.

If there was a reason to have confidence in the PLP because of the state of the economy and the jobs climate, then the PLP might have been in office today.

No doubt, the PLP recognized the important need to boost the economy and create jobs, even if its achievement in this regard was marginal.

As the Christie administration worked to get the stalled Baha Mar project open, V. Alfred Gray, at the time agriculture minister, remarked, “Once we could hire 5,000 to 6,000 people and people have money in their pockets, they don’t care who the government is.”

Praising the PLP government’s job creation efforts, Roberts pointed in his statement to the creation of 7,770 jobs in the last six months of the Christie administration.

According to the Department of Statistics, there were 200,155 people who made up the employed labor force in April 2017, compared to the 192,385 people in November 2016 (hence the difference of 7,770 jobs).

What Roberts and Mitchell would, of course, not point to in reporting what they call the “unvarnished facts” are the 16,370 vulnerable or temporary workers, most of whom probably no longer have work.

While the reported decline in unemployment from 11.6 percent in November 2016 to 9.9 percent in April 2017 was a positive development, as was the decline in discouraged workers — from 1,925 workers to 1,105 workers — the jobs climate remained critically challenged.

Those temporary jobs partly as a result of the three-day Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival and late-term hiring in the civil service all contributed to a decline in unemployment, even though those jobs likely do not still exist today.

Back in 2012, when the PLP took office, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said the Ingraham administration had made hires as an election ploy. He said the temporary jobs program was being reviewed.

Similarly, he said when he assumed office in 2002, he met 400 people who were given jobs in the public service as “an election ploy”.

During the budget debate in May 2017, various government ministers proclaimed that the Christie administration oversaw an explosion of hires in the weeks and months before the election.

The new government announced a hiring freeze in July.

On Monday, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes welcomed a decline in unemployment, but also pointed out that many of the temporary jobs that existed at the time the survey was taken in April no longer exist.

“Encouraged by the statistics gathered during the sampling period, which is reflective of the temporary and short time jobs associated with the carnival and general election, many of these employees, sadly, have since reverted to unemployed status and are seeking new opportunities in the labor market,” Foulkes said.

Desperate to patch together a legacy, even to this day, and defend its shaky record, the PLP is still shamelessly seeking to convince voters that they got it wrong on May 10, that they had a government they could believe in.

Given that the labor force survey showed that there was a 26.2 percent increase in jobs in hotels and restaurants and a 20 percent increase in construction jobs, the likely result of Baha Mar being remobilized and having its phase one opening in April, the Christie administration deserves some credit for job creation.

The more than 2,100 hires at Baha Mar no doubt benefited many families that critically needed those jobs.

But the PLP’s insistence that it caused some great expansion in the jobs market when the economy showed virtually no growth under the entire term of the last Christie administration is an exaggerated and mischaracterized view.

According to the Department of Statistics, there were 21,880 people recorded as unemployed.

Context

There are several points we make in respect to the labor force survey.

A most important point is the need for the department to have the resources it needs to conduct more frequent surveys as the results shape policy.

It is almost impossible under the current twice yearly surveys to get a true picture of the state of employment in The Bahamas.

By the time the numbers come out, the situation has likely changed.

In this instance, carnival and other temporary jobs no longer exist and thousands of graduates have been added to the unemployment line since the last survey was taken in April.

While the results may give a political party bragging rights — if only in the minds of its members — government officials still have to play the guessing game in understanding certain things about the job market.

There is also something to be said about politicians who only accept the results of the surveys when it suits their political purposes.

In July 2014, after the survey reflected that 8,390 jobs had been added to the economy since May 2012, Philip Brave Davis, the then deputy prime minister, suggested that the report was inaccurate.

In August 2011 when unemployment dipped under the Ingraham administration, the PLP criticized statisticians who conducted the survey.

In fact, the party staged a demonstration insisting that unless discouraged workers were added to the unemployment figure, the overall statistics are “misleading”. Discouraged workers are those who have stopped looking for work because they feel there are no jobs available.

They are not counted as unemployed because they are not actively seeking employment.

In 2011, then Director of the Department of Statistics Kelsie Dorsett observed that both the PLP and the FNM too often use the statistics to gain political points.

“Both the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party have short-term memories when it comes to how the process works,” Dorsett told us at the time.

The new minister of labor, Foulkes, has taken the right approach in his response to the newest numbers.

While recognizing that temporary jobs drove the rate down, he welcomed the dip in unemployment, even if it was only temporary.

Foulkes also recognized that the task for the Minnis administration is not to continue pointing to the failure of the Christie administration to grow the economy, but it is for the new government to unveil a strategy to turn things around and cause for the creation of quality, stable employment.

Foulkes said job opportunities in The Bahamas are expected to increase with the full opening of Baha Mar in winter 2018, the reopening of the Grand Lucayan hotel on Grand Bahama, and an “increase in new businesses as a result of confidence in the new government”.

“The bold and innovative policies of the Minnis administration are designed to provide permanent and sustainable employment for our citizens,” he said.

The new government needs more time to prove that its policies will bear promised fruit.

If they do not, it may see the goodwill it currently enjoys dry up.

The demise of the Christie administration strongly demonstrated that the electorate is tired of political rhetoric and