Politics, legacy & uncertain fates

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie left office three months ago with a legacy tarnished by his failure to ensure the highest standards of probity among his ministers, questions surrounding the management of public funds and a failure to demonstrate a sincere commitment to transparency.

Now he sits in retirement presumably with a lot of time to think.

He must also be deeply pained by the recent arrests of former public officials who were under his leadership.

If they are found guilty of the misconduct, extortion and bribery charges against them, this would be another blow to his already unfavorable legacy.

When many Bahamians think of Perry Gladstone Christie, they do not think of a man who delivered transformational governance and national progress.

They think about a man who stayed too long, who did not act against compromised colleagues and who tolerated scandals, allowing them to develop into much more significant debacles that drove nail after nail into the PLP’s coffin, resulting, ultimately, in its slaughter at the polls in May.

Up to last weekend, Christie had been silent about the arraignments of two of his former ministers — Shane Gibson and Kenred Dorsett — and the arraignment of former PLP Senator Frank Smith.

The three of them were charged in separate matters. As they have not yet been tried, the public does not yet know the evidence in these cases.

It is thus important that, notwithstanding the animus that some Bahamians have toward Christie and members of his former administration, we allow the justice system to play out.

It is in no one’s interest to declare these men guilty in the court of public opinion.

Public trust in the judicial system is at the heart of our democracy.

When a Nassau Guardian reporter contacted Christie to ask him his views on the recent arraignments, he was cautious in his response.

That is understandable.

Christie no doubt knows that he has the ability to poison the atmosphere surrounding these matters.

He said he is deeply concerned by the developments.

He should be.

When Christie and his PLP were badly beaten at the polls, he was forced into retirement by an angry electorate that had, had enough of them.

Even Centreville residents who had consistently supported him in every election since 1977, said good riddance to the PLP leader.

He had made a critical miscalculation in deciding to lead his party into the election in a pitiful effort to best Sir Lynden Pindling, who served in Parliament for 41 years.

It had become clear to Bahamians in very large numbers that Christie was more concerned about power than he was about doing right by them.

In 2017, as it did in 2007, the corruption perception featured prominently during the election season.

The post election report commissioned by the PLP in 2007 showed that “corruption and scandals” were a key reason for the loss.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said corruption and scandals were most important in their decision to vote against the PLP.

But Christie’s weak leadership was an even stronger reason for the loss (57 percent).

That survey said the corruption issue contributed to the perception of Christie as a weak leader.

“Voters perceived that he was unwilling to take action against advisers or Cabinet officials accused of wrongdoing...” the survey said.

Researchers advised “cleansing the party’s image”.

Five years after that report, Christie and the PLP were reelected, with Christie assuring that he had learned from the mistakes of his first administration.

There were no corruption prosecutions during the final Ingraham years.

Yet, the PLP continued to fight off the perception of corruption.

Boastful pride

Despited his marred legacy, Christie left power with his personal reputation unblemished.

He is understandably proud of that fact.

When he addressed an anti-corruption forum in the Cayman Islands three years ago, Christie told his audience he believes in leading by example.

“And it is clear that one of the necessary ingredients for the success of any national initiative to fight corruption is sustained political will and the power of personal example,” he said.

“Indeed, if I may be permitted a brief burst of boastful pride, there is nothing in the whole of my more than 40 consecutive years in frontline politics of which I am more proud than the fact that there has never been any serious allegation of corruption leveled against me.

“And in a place of intense scrutiny and frequently malicious partisanship like The Bahamas, that is really saying something, I assure you.

“But I’m really proud of that record because, say what they like about me — and I’ve been called a great many unkind things — it is, I think, generally accepted that for Perry Gladstone Christie, integrity in the conduct of the people’s affairs is absolutely central to his personal ethos and to his personal philosophy of governance.

“And as long as I have any breath in my body, that’s the way it’s always going to be.”

At that same forum, he noted that The Bahamas does not have a comprehensive written policy on corruption, or a unified anti-corruption framework with a single watchdog agency or oversight body such as an integrity commission or anti-corruption commission.

Instead, he noted, anti-corruption has been addressed through a range of measures and devices, including strong democratic traditions; good governance policies; legislative initiatives; vibrant political and civil institutions; a free and vigorously investigative media (including online media), most of which is under private ownership and control; and a raft of anti-corruption initiatives that are to be found at many levels of the public service and the public at large.

The then prime minister announced that his administration would strengthen the anti-corruption regime with certain legislative initiatives, but it failed to.

Ahead of the 2017 election, Christie again fought off claims from the Free National Movement that the PLP was inherently a corrupt organization.

Justice

Christie’s response to The Nassau Guardian reporter on the arraignment of the former parliamentarians was brief.

Importantly, he did not jump to any conclusions, as did new PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis, who called the arrests a witch hunt.

Davis also warned the current prime minister, “What goes around comes around.”

Senator Fred Mitchell, meanwhile, has been bizarrely accusing the new administration of “slave shaming” PLPs — a characterization Davis has adopted.

Christie said, “I am working on the assumption that justice will prevail at the end of the day and everybody will be comfortable with that, so that’s my position on it.”

Asked whether he agrees with Davis that PLPs are being targeted as a part of a witch hunt, Christie said Davis is PLP leader now, and he does not want to be in conflict with anything he is saying.

Some PLPs apparently thought Christie was “too soft” in his response, and that he should have expressed support for the former PLP parliamentarians charged in court, as Davis has done.

Former FNM Cabinet Minister Algernon Allen, who supported Christie and the PLP ahead of the most recent general election, found Christie’s response “most disturbing” and “most disappointing”.

“That is why I am utterly convinced that this cannot be his position,” said Allen, who was co-chairman of the Urban Renewal Commission under the Christie administration.

“This cannot be his position. I refuse to accept that, because I know differently.”

Allen said Christie “cannot be seen to be taking a position where he is, certainly interpreted, as throwing his colleagues to the wolves, throwing them under the bus or leading them into the hands of what many see as a frightening form of vigilantism in the pursuit of these cases”.

But what really did Allen expect Christie to say?

Did he expect Christie to defend Gibson, Dorsett and Smith?

Christie’s measured response was a sensible position to take.

If he did add anything to his comments, it ought to have been that he was shocked by the revelations, that he had no knowledge of this kind of alleged conduct that was allegedly playing out under his leadership and that he is fully prepared to cooperate with the police if there is any way he could assist.

Seemingly lost in the moment of what has been transpiring, Davis gave an irresponsible, amateurish and emotional rant in response to these arrests.

On the other hand, Christie, it seems, recognizes the wisdom in waiting to see the evidence unfold and the matters play out.

It is certainly interesting that while Christie is working on the assumption that justice will prevail, Davis is working on the assumption that these matters are the result of an abuse of power on the part of politicians and police and has warned that a day of reckoning will come for those responsible.

He has indicated that PLPs will be called to demonstrate over these “abuses”.

But Christie may not want to risk anything he says coming back to haunt him.

There is such a thing as collective responsibility in a Cabinet, but if a minister was dealing dirty, if he was abusing his position in office for personal gain, then he should face the full force of the law.

This is not a time for the former prime minister to inflame the situation unfolding or to rile up the base with crazy talk.

If these cases are tenuous, then we expect justice to prevail and these men to be vindicated.

If there is strong evidence, then we expect convictions.

But it is too early to know.

Like Christie, we are working on the assumption that justice will prevail.

Davis’ recent statements may even threaten to undermine the judicial process.

With a convention approaching, Davis, no doubt, is playing politics, seeking to send a message to PLPs that he, as leader, will stand in support of PLPs.

But we see no reason for Christie to come out and declare these people to be innocent.

As prime minister he was the guardian of our democracy.

It is time to demonstrate faith in the judicial process.