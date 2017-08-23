Those most responsible for driving the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to near ruin appear determined to finish the job.

Like those menacing characters from the cringe-worthy and deeply terrifying horror flicks of our youth, some members of the Christie Cabinet who violated the people’s trust and mismanaged our affairs are shamelessly seeking to claw themselves out of their political graves, in a desperate grasp for relevance.

They hold onto a belief that they will one day be back in the seat of power, where they feel they ultimately belong, given their irrepressible sense of entitlement.

In so doing, they have completely missed the message of May 10.

The people want nothing more to do with them.

If they are to get back into the good graces of the electorate, a new brand, a new message and a new team — in leadership and otherwise — is needed.

The party needs to be gutted.

But how can it be if people like Obie Wilchcombe, Fred Mitchell and Philip Brave Davis are the faces and voices of the party?

With the PLP’s post-election convention several weeks away, Wilchcombe announced on Sunday that he will seek the chairmanship, and congratulated the current chairman, Bradley Roberts, for the two election victories under his watch — never mind that the party’s most humiliating defeat was also suffered with Roberts as chairman.

Wilchcombe is a former chairman of the PLP.

So is Raynard Rigby, who told us Wilchcombe’s chairmanship bid is a mark of selfishness.

“It’s an absolute confirmation of the continued selfishness that permeates the organization, even after the humiliating defeat of the last election,” Rigby said.

“He, of all persons, having been a chairman before, and sitting in the Cabinet which the country rejected, should have the political smarts to recognize that he is not what the PLP requires.”

He said the PLP needs to project to the Bahamian people and send a clear message that it understands the lessons of the past, that it is going through a process of introspection and that coming out of that process will be a renewed party with new faces and a new message geared toward convincing the Bahamian people that the PLP is worthy of consideration once again.

“This is the season for young Bahamians to step up to play a vital role in the rebuilding of the PLP,” Rigby added.

“This is the era for those with political baggage to sit down, to be supportive of the new faces and voices that are to be attracted to the party and to recognize that their time has passed.

“I am deeply disappointed that Mr. Wilchcombe has the gumption to believe that he should serve in a leadership role in the PLP, given where the organization now is.

“Truthfully — I’ve said it before — he should self examine the role he played in the decimation of the PLP in the last election.

“It is naive and foolhardy to believe that the Bahamian people only rejected Perry Christie. The PLP is not a doll house.

“It is the oldest political party in The Bahamas. This is a time for serious-minded people to sit around the table and to begin the task of rebuilding the image of the party.

“Mr. Wilchcombe was happy to say in the last convention, when he nominated Mr. Christie, that he was happy to be with those who are saying that the party has one leader, as if the leader is king.

“He was one of them who was content to stifle free speech and to be seen as one of the loudest cheerleaders for the weakening of the party around this concept that the leader is king.”

Rigby said those who believe the leader is king must bear much of the responsibility for the party’s defeat.

“They failed to understand that, from 2007, the Bahamian people wanted more and expected more from the PLP,” he said.

“They failed, and in their failing they should take responsibility for the current state of the PLP.

“And so, I trust that in the convention the delegates will send a loud and clear message that those who did much to weaken and sully the interest, the name and the reputation of the party should not hold key positions of leadership of the party.

“I am actively campaigning for a new, fresh face to assume the role of the chairmanship of the PLP. The party needs it, the country would welcome it, and that face cannot be Obie Wilchcombe.”





Talking fool

We could not agree more.

We do not see how a Wilchcombe chairmanship could possibly be good for the PLP at this time.

People stopped listening to him when he was minister.

They are sick of listening to Bradley Roberts as chairman.

Wilchcombe’s voice would provide no welcoming freshness or signal critically needed reform in the PLP.

Rigby made this point best.

“The next chairman of the PLP must be someone, when he opens his mouth on any matter, the public is prepared to stop and listen,” he said.

“In my view, that person is not Mr. Wilchcombe.”

As one of Christie’s most ardent cheerleaders, one who sat silently while foolishness prevailed in the former administration, Wilchcombe would likely be a drag on the PLP’s future prospects.

Like Christie, he was silent when colleagues were compromised, when they abused their office as ministers.

On Sunday, he was quick to acknowledge that Jerome Fitzgerald, the former minister of education, exercised poor judgment when he wrote to Sarkis Izmirlian, while Izmirlian was the developer for Baha Mar, and shamelessly begged for contracts for his family’s business.

On this point, Rigby said, “It is strikingly and utterly ridiculous for Mr. Wilchcombe to cast judgment on ministers who served with him without first acknowledging the errors he made in his ministerial performance, the most striking of which was the about-turn by the government on the gaming referendum.

“He was the minister responsible for gaming. He therefore must accept the decision of the government to hold the referendum.

“He must accept the commitment of the government to abide by the results of the referendum, and he must accept the government’s rejection of the voice of the Bahamian people in the gaming referendum.

“What about his judgment? He should tell the Bahamian people about his judgment, and he should remember that there is a cardinal principle in ministerial governance of collective responsibility.

“He does not have the benefit of cherry picking what decisions he would support and distance himself from others. It is too late for that.”

Rigby pointed out that Wilchcombe sang in the choir from the same hymn sheet as everybody else, and his voice was heard loudly.

But it was not loud in matters that would have demonstrated respect for the Bahamian people.

Prior to the election when the Fitzgerald debacle was revealed, Wilchcombe and other colleagues were silent.

They were silent when Christie dismissed the matter as an FNM lie.

They were silent in so many other instances when they ought to have spoken up — like V. Alfred Gray’s interference with a judicial officer in his constituency when he was a minister of the government.

They were silent in the face of Allyson Maynard-Gibson’s obvious Baha Mar conflicts while she was attorney general and lead negotiator for the government on Baha Mar.

They all carried on with their business knowing there was a report that was being suppressed that showed Marathon residents were potentially facing health risks as a result of a gasoline leak.

They were silent when they, as a government, suppressed other information the public had a right to.

They acted as if they were our rulers, and that the people had no right to demand transparency and accountability.

This is why it is laughable to now hear Wilchcombe talk about his plans as he eyes the chairmanship.

He said his campaign aims to broaden the base of the party, demand accountability and transparency from the government, agitate for the introduction of political debates during the campaign season and “formulate proposed legislation in the quest to move our country forward, such as campaign finance legislation”.

Wilchcombe’s awakening has come too late.

How could anyone who was paying attention during the last five years even take him seriously?

He talks about demanding accountability and transparency when he sat around the table as a member of a government that demonstrated anything but that.

After two terms as a minister of the government, he now wants to push for campaign finance legislation.

He sat in Cabinet during the 2004 Mohammed Harajchi affair.

During the first Christie administration, Harajchi claimed that he was a major financial backer of the PLP.

Harajchi’s bank license was revoked under the Ingraham administration.

Christie promised to provide a full accounting of the contributions Harajchi made to the PLP in the run-up to the 2002 general election.

He never did.

Wilchcombe did not seem too concerned about the need for any campaign finance laws when the PLP was in office.

He was quiet when Peter Nygard, who claimed to be the PLP’s largest financial backer, spoke disparagingly about the prime minister and attracted embarrassment for The Bahamas.

Wilchcombe must really take the Bahamian people for a pack of fools to expect them to look past his record in politics and buy into his hollow pledges and stated commitments.

While he was tourism minister, the industry remained flat.

He made the decision to pump $650,000 into the Caribbean Muzik Festival, whose main events never happened. He made no progress in recouping our money.

At a time when our fiscal situation was worsening, he made a decision to spend $334,000 on holiday decorations for downtown Nassau.

Those decorations were a national embarrassment and an eyesore.

Wilchcombe ought to have apologized to the Bahamian people for pissing away badly needed tax dollars.

PLP delegates — the same ones who shouted “One leader!” back in January, when it was clear the country wanted to see the back of Perry Christie — might welcome Wilchcombe with open arms.

But they should think carefully about how badly they misread the mood of the country previously, and understand when choosing their leadership team the possible implications of those choices.