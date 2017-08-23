Govt eyes court action against PowerSecure

A legal battle could be looming between the government and the U.S.-based PowerSecure, which manages Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

The government intends to take legal action against PowerSecure if certain matters are not addressed within 30 days, including the reimbursement of the reported $2 million that has gone missing from the company, National Review understands.

With PowerSecure managing the company, the government expects it to be accountable.

We also understand that there is a short list of Bahamians to fill the position of CEO after the firing of Pamela Hill.

When Hill was appointed in April 2016, Nathaniel Beneby, who was the BPL chairman, said her leadership would be “paramount” in shaping the organization.

“We are confident that her leadership skills and professional expertise complement our overarching objectives which include achieving cost reductions, improving reliability, incorporating renewable energy, improving shareholder value and enhancing customer service in New Providence and the Family Islands,” he said.

After the new BPL Board fired Hill two days ago, Board Chairman Darnell Osborne said it has addressed “further critical performance issues with PowerSecure and await their response within the contractually required timeframe”.

In that same statement, Osborne raised the issue of the missing funds.

She said, “The board has instructed the legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure as a matter of accountability under the management services agreement (MSA), of all funds that have recently gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.

“The board has also called upon PowerSecure to cure all deficiencies and/or breaches under the MSA within 30 days.”

Hill’s firing comes as the new administration is clearly unhappy with PowerSecure.

It is reportedly examining how best to end the agreement with the company and put it fully back under the control of Bahamians.

BPL is wholly owned by the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) and was created to allow BEC to split off its power generation, transmission and distribution duties and prepare for ring-fencing the utility’s $450 million plus legacy debt.

The Christie administration signed a management services agreement with PowerSecure on February 8, 2016.

That agreement covers five years, at a flat fee of $2 million per year with a bonus for hitting certain predefined key performance indicators (KPIs) related to cost reductions, reliability improvements and customer service enhancements in order for PowerSecure to receive any additional compensation.

The MSA included a comprehensive, financial-grade business plan which was supposed to outline significant cost-reduction and reliability targets along with renewable energy and customer service initiatives for New Providence and the Family Islands.

Around the time Hill was appointed, then Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who had ministerial responsibility for BPL, confirmed the plan was completed.

The former administration paid nearly $1 million for PowerSecure to produce that business plan.

In July 2015 when the government signed a transitional agreement with PowerSecure for the North Carolina-based company to produce the plan, Davis said PowerSecure was already engaged in activities focused on evaluating strategies for enhanced generation capacity, improved transmission and distribution, and the opportunities for the integration of more renewables, particularly solar.

Davis never made the business plan public.

He also kept the management services agreement away from public view.

It is hard to assess whether PowerSecure has adhered to the provisions of the MSA because of the secrecy that has surrounded it.

The public does not know what its specific plan is to move BPL forward and provide reliable energy distribution.

The only thing we know is that the level of service we receive is unacceptable.

There is a general view among Bahamian consumers and other residents that BPL continues to provide poor service.

It has been unable to meet expectations.

Despite this, the former administration agreed to give PowerSecure a $1.1 million bonus.

When she addressed a Rotary meeting two weeks ago, Hill suggested PowerSecure had earned the bonus.

She said BPL was progressing and was providing “higher reliability”.

“We see ourselves as a real partner to the company (BPL) and not just someone who, like a painter, just comes in and paints your house and is only focused around price,” she said.

“As a partner to the company, we have worked to make sure that there have been improvements in the company over the past year.

“Some things are going to take time. As we can imagine, nothing can be resolved in a very overnight fashion.”

Hill said BPL has added new generation on the Family Islands, an additional 40 megawatts of rental generation on New Providence, new phone lines for customers to easily reach BPL and has a more active presence on Facebook and Twitter.

But BPL has come under fire for its level of service and higher fuel charges.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) recently pointed to an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in BPL’s fuel charge year-on-year.

Hill had intended to raise electricity rates in order to facilitate investment in infrastructure, equipment and personnel.

But with an election looming, the Christie administration vetoed the price hike, instead promising free electricity for certain consumers.

Michael Moss, former chairman of BEC, thinks it was a mistake not to privatize BEC outright.

“BEC ought to be sold. Let someone else have the headache to find the resources to bring it up to the standard that it needs to be right now,” Moss told us previously.

“It is the government’s responsibility to find the resources. You have the management team saying we need a tariff increase, but that is being denied by the government.

“If BPL was privately owned, you go to the regulator, you make your case and they say yes or no. If you provide a justifiable cause [it is approved]. But we the taxpayers are going to foot the bill because we still own it.”

Issues

The new administration believes it is unnecessary to have PowerSecure in place to manage BPL.

The new board has been mandated to do what it feels is necessary to improve reliability of power supply in The Bahamas.

The minister responsible for BPL, Desmond Bannister, said the board has already put in 100 hours of meetings.

“They are quite focused on their mission of ensuring that there is accountability, and that the Bahamian public will have reliable power generation and transmission over the shortest possible period of time,” he said.

“Further, they are on a mission now to ensure that the funds that were stolen from BPL are repaid, and that all business relationships enure to the benefit of the Bahamian people.”

The new board faces long-standing and multi-layered issues.

The power company does not have the resources to do what needs to be done. It is dealing with old infrastructure that is expensive to operate.

The reliance on bunker C fuel, the inefficiencies at both Clifton Pier and Blue Hills, and poor managerial decisions about the absolute necessity of proper maintenance of this equipment have resulted in the mess that we see today.

Consumers, meanwhile, continue to suffer.

The high energy cost continues to serve as an impediment to robust economic development.

It impacts every level of the business community and the economy.

We have repeatedly observed that the necessity of a reliable, affordable, efficient power supply is undeniable, and the fact that in New Providence one cannot get reliable, affordable, efficient power is a disgrace of epic proportions.

As the new administration assesses BPL’s current climate, the Bahamian people are owed a clear explanation on the Minnis administration’s plans for the company and its comprehensive plan for urgently needed energy reform in The Bahamas.

The government must make public the Christie administration’s agreement with PowerSecure, the business plan that tax dollars funded and the recent audit from Ernst and Young that examined reported theft at the company.

We have long been in the dark on these matters.

As an initial step to addressing BPL and the issues that plague it, the veil must be lifted.