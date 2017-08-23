Beyond the lull

Unlike the fancy-talking Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) ahead of the 2007 general election, the Free National Movement (FNM) did not outline any pledges it intended to fulfill in the first 100 days of its administration, but it is still worth reviewing what the new government, which was swept into office on a powerful anti-PLP wave, has accomplished.

To borrow a term used by FNM Chairman Sidney Collie ahead of the 100-day mark last Friday, the new government has not had any “earth-shattering accomplishments” to date — unless of course you consider the prosecutions of former parliamentarians as a major achievement.

Of course, there are many Bahamians who do.

It is hard to point to much else, though.

And while those arrests have certainly left many people who were hungry for red meat satisfied — if only partially so — the cases have not yet come up.

They will have to work their way through the court system. The PLPs charged with bribery and extortion and the public servants charged with stealing must be assured fair trials.

There are many meat and potato issues that the Minnis administration must tackle.

Privately, some in the new government have admitted the task is overwhelming.

There is much for them to do in the area of public sector reform, national security, education, health, the stabilization of public finances and economic growth.

It is still early in the new term, but it is always good to remind voters of what the pledges were and to start to look at the direction the new prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, and his so-called change team are taking us in.

Before the FNM came to office just over 100 days ago, we were close to the brink of complete despair. Certain things we hold dear were under threat — like our natural resources, among our most cherished patrimony.

Admittedly, we were and are not big fans of Minnis after his unimpressive performance as leader of the opposition.

It was not hard for him and the FNM to win the election.

It was theirs to lose.

The PLP was that bad.

Its arrogance, its failure to do much of what it claimed it would do, its lack of commitment to transparency, along with its violation of the trust of the Bahamian people and Perry Christie’s failure to deal with compromised colleagues combined to create a furious and wholly disgusted electorate determined to rid The Bahamas of that lot.

They were bad for The Bahamas, and Bahamians in large numbers understood that another five years of Christie and the PLP would have driven The Bahamas to hell.

The PLP’s trouncing at the polls on May 10 gave many an inexplicable sense of relief.

There was a feeling among Bahamians — even for people who really did not believe deeply in Minnis and his leadership — that a dark cloud had been lifted from over The Bahamas, and there was finally some hope for an improvement in our national prospects.

The reality is — and this is not at all surprising, of course — many Bahamians voted FNM because they wanted the PLP and Christie gone; he had become a national blight.

Some did not pay too much attention to the FNM’s pledges.

Their sole purpose was to unseat the worst government in a post-independent Bahamas and a prime minister whose actions eroded the aspirations and faith of a people.

There were voters who said “anything but Christie”, and they demonstrated that at the polls.

Others believed the FNM would do certain things it promised. They took those pledges seriously.

Some, of course, believe it is too early to begin any assessments, or make any criticisms, but such an exercise has value as part of the important task of keeping the government accountable.

Clearing the cobwebs

Ever since Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president of the United States in 1933, the 100-day marker has been recognized as an appropriate point to measure the early achievements of administrations, not just in the U.S., but indeed elsewhere.

Those first 100 days are generally considered a honeymoon period when new governments are given time to settle in and deal with low-hanging fruit; it is a time to start the process of putting in place some agenda items promised in the lead up to an election.

When he spoke with us last week, Collie said the new government “has been getting in the trenches and clearing out the cobwebs, making sure the way is clear ahead for the economy to be focused on; for foreign direct investment; for trade missions around the world; for implementation of some of the planks in our manifesto”.

“But,” he said, “I am not disappointed after three months that there are no earth-shattering accomplishments.”

With Parliament on a 10-week break and no major announcements from the Cabinet beyond budget cuts, there is a sense that we are in a lull.

The prime minister is in full public relations mode, meanwhile.

We sometimes get the impression that he thinks himself more governor general 2.0 and less prime minister of The Bahamas.

He has toured everything from Baha Mar, Atlantis and Albany, to Stephen Dillet Primary School and the Girl Guides headquarters.

He has made other visits that were publicized by his PR team, including a stop at Mortimer Candies Kitchen. We were able to watch him on Facebook munching on peanuts.

We saw him shaking cowbells and dancing with the Saxons Junkanoo group at Junkanoo Summer Festival in July. On Sunday, he did the same as the FNM celebrated the 25th anniversary of its first victory in 1992.

Don’t misread the point.

All of those things are fine.

It is important for a prime minister to be seen, to be in touch with everyday Bahamians, and not to become so cocky and all powerful that he abandons the commitment to servant leadership.

But it is equally critical for people to see the fruits of their prime minister’s labor — assuming there is actual labor — and sweat across his brow in his efforts to solve some of our biggest problems.

Change

Like the Christie administration before them and the Ingraham administration before that, when Minnis and his ministers came to office, their immediate challenge was preparing a new budget.

It was largely a PLP budget, as the new government had three weeks or so to present the spending plan.

When it did so, it astoundingly brought two resolutions to Parliament to borrow $722 million.

It said it needed money to finance commitments in the new fiscal year as well as commitments in the old year.

Ministers made significant revelations in the budget debate that followed.

We were informed of reported abuses by the former administration and the alleged mismanagement of our resources.

The word “misfeasance” was widely used, with ministers suggesting that members of the former government were guilty of such and would be held accountable.

We were left chilled by those revelations.

We were left disgusted, too.

Just after the start of the new fiscal year, came more disturbing news.

International credit ratings agency Moody’s announced it has placed The Bahamas’ credit rating on review for downgrade.

Moody’s said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration, “that The Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

The new government responded by instituting a hiring freeze in the public service and by announcing budget cuts of 10 percent for each government department and ministry.

The Minnis administration also refused to renew certain contracts.

The Ministry of Tourism sent around 25 people home, with the tourism minister explaining that paying those salaries was not beneficial to growing the tourism product. It was essentially wasted money, he advised, adding that it could be better used for marketing efforts.

Some tourism offices abroad are also closing.

The Office of the Attorney General also got rid of certain consultants, whose roles were not beneficial to the work of that office, according to the attorney general.

After the first Cabinet meeting in May, the government announced that a series of forensic audits will take place. We were promised forensic audits of Bank of The Bahamas, Urban Renewal, the former government’s hurricane relief program and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest acknowledged last week that the audits had yet to start.

Turnquest told us: “We will not be dictated by the news cycle. We will be dictated by our priorities.”

Back burner

There is a thing about pledges and lining them up against so-called priorities.

As the PLP did in 2007, the Free National Movement came to office in May saying off the bat that it would not be able to do much of what it promised anytime soon because the fiscal situation is much worse than it ever could have imagined.

In opposition, Minnis promised to eliminate value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, electricity and water bills, insurance, healthcare and childrens’ and babies’ clothing.

With little in the way of an economic development plan, Minnis repeatedly promised on the campaign trail that he would implement special tax concessions for inner city communities.

We were advised immediately after the new government took office that these key campaign pledges were being put on the back burner because the fiscal realities would not make it possible to achieve them without worsening an already bad situation.

The people seemed to understand, if only for the meantime, especially since the new administration was following through on addressing what it called corruption in government.

On the night of the election, the then prime minister-elect pledged to probe how the people’s money was spent.

Many Bahamians had long felt that their hard-earned tax dollars were being wasted; some even went into the election thinking the money was stolen.

These powerful perceptions worked strongly against the PLP.

While there is a sense that this critical issue is being addressed, in the medium to long term, the FNM will need to make some dynamic moves to get the economy going if it is to remain in voters’ good graces.

The economy remained stagnant for most the PLP’s last term in office.

As we opined days after Minnis’ election victory, voters will not likely have any appetite for more taxes, but they also will not have a great deal of patience about a rising debt, deteriorating infrastructure and an electricity grid that continues to fail.

They also want to see a permanent solution to the years-long problems plaguing the New Providence Landfill. Any additional fires at the site would erode confidence in the Minnis administration’s ability to address the problem as promised.

Unease

Many Bahamians recognize the need to be patient with a new government.

No one ought to expect any miracles.

But there is a certain unease that appears to be building about whether the new administration will soon be able to get things moving.

Last week, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes had Baha Mar at the top of his list when he spoke of pending jobs.

But what really is this administration’s plan to address ongoing tepid economic conditions?

When the House of Assembly meets again on September 13, that will further signal the end of the honeymoon, in the event anyone was confused about whether the honeymoon phase is ongoing.

Many people, it seems, have been patiently awaiting bold policy moves.

The Minnis administration must present these in the form of new legislation if it wishes to see that goodwill extended.

It has promised anti-corruption legislation, which it recognizes is important to many people.

Likewise, the crime policies cannot be more of the same.

There must be a certain dynamism and creativity in the matters the administration chooses to address through legislative initiatives.

Many are also anxious to see the new administration attract significant investments to The Bahamas. They are also awaiting signs that the government is truly serious about providing meaningful opportunities for Bahamians in their own economy.

The Minnis administration cannot continue indefinitely to blame the former administration for the maladies that plague our nation.

It appears that the new government came to office with a number of campaign promises to lure voters, but no real plan in place to tackle the issues and deliver on its promises.

Minnis must now recognize the dire situation the country finds itself in, and his policies and the speed at which they are implemented must reflect that.

Members of the public will grow tired of the perp walks when school fees and mortgages need to be paid and their personal situations have not changed to allow them to take care of their families.

We look forward to what the next 100 days of this administration will bring.

While Minnis is scoring high in his much publicized anti-corruption efforts, it would be his ability to effectively reform the public service, bring order to public finances, tackle crime and grow the economy that would likely extend the goodwill and shape for him a rich and enduring legacy — unlike the one carved out by Christie before him.