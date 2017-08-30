Battle lines

Glenys Hanna-Martin has announced her bid to run for leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in a revelation that proved just as lackluster as expected.

She delivered a shopping list of nothings.

Hanna-Martin admitted recently that her eyes before now were not on the leadership, but she feels an apparent obligation, given that she is only one of two members of the former Christie Cabinet who survived the spectacular defeat suffered by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) on May 10, 2017.

When the party meets in its post-election convention in October, Hanna-Martin will go head to head with Philip Brave Davis, the former deputy prime minister who became interim leader of the PLP when former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned on May 15, after failing to even hold onto his Centerville seat.

No one else has announced intention to run.

Alfred Sears, the PLP’s unsuccessful Fort Charlotte candidate, who emerged from private life to make a hopeless challenge against Christie back in January, has been silent on his plans.

The last we heard from him was that he was considering whether to make a go at it again.

He still has no seat in the House of Assembly. In leadership races, that is important.

He also has no Senate seat, and thus, no obvious national platform.

The race between Hanna-Martin and Davis is not expected to be much of a competition — not that Davis is viewed as an exciting leadership candidate or a reformer.

In her speech on Monday night announcing her plan to run for leader, she pledged to embark upon an aggressive modernization process, stating that this will include a full professionalization of the party’s administration.

She pledged to cause greater efficiency and a higher degree of responsiveness of and to all the organs of the party.

“...We must be a strong, fearless and principled voice to be heard in this country in our collective quest for national development,” Hanna-Martin said, “to achieve these things and in preparation for elections to ensure that the party is properly funded while at the same time advocating for campaign reform as an urgent agenda issue.”

As the PLP looks to the future — still bloodied, bruised and seemingly disoriented from its election battering — who it chooses as leader is critical.

Hanna-Martin’s announcement has not created any excitement in party circles, according to PLP sources.

It has not created any buzz in the national arena either.

It is very early in the new term and the vast majority of the electorate has no appetite for the PLP.

Hanna-Martin thinks that in time she can change that.

But why should she be taken seriously in her contention that she is what the PLP needs in its post-Christie era?

She has not distinguished herself in any significant way as a mover and shaker in her professional capacity as an attorney, a member of Parliament, or a Cabinet minister, one senior party member observed after her announcement two nights ago.

She inherited a constituency that has traditionally supported the PLP.

Like the constituents of Centerville — which Christie represented for 40 years — constituents of Englerston cannot point to any significant improvement that she made as their representative.

Unlike Christie, who lost Centreville by four votes, Hanna-Martin held onto her seat, but her support in Englerston was substantially eroded.

In 2012, she had 1,386 votes more than the nearest contender (the FNM’s Carron Shepherd).

In 2017, Hanna-Martin won by 142 votes over the FNM’s Raymond Rolle.

In an election that saw political titans wiped out and the PLP holding onto just four seats, her victory was not insignificant, but compared to 2012 it was a strong signal that her popularity had diminished considerably.

Surviving the wave election, Hanna-Martin probably figures she has nothing to lose in running for leader.

It is difficult to get enthusiastic or inspired by her bid, however.

Her personal record as a politician has been average.

She has not had a particularly distinguished career as a parliamentarian.

Although Hanna-Martin comes from the excellent political pedigree of former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur D. Hanna and the late Beryl Hanna, a leading activist in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, she cannot boast of any similar outstanding performance in public service.

In 2008, she was elected the first female chairman of the PLP, serving an unmemorable stint.

However, she was instrumental in forcing the resignation of Sidney Collie from the Ingraham Cabinet in 2008 over botched local government elections.

In 2009, the PLP reverted to Bradley Roberts as chairman, after her general lackluster and ineffective time as chairman.

As minister responsible for transport and aviation, Hanna-Martin did not have a particularly stellar career either, although she served in that capacity for 10 years in two non consecutive terms.

Again, this is not to say she achieved nothing.

Hanna-Martin ended the recent term in office insisting that significant progress had been made in modernizing the aviation sector in The Bahamas.

The Christie administration announced earlier this year that it reached a landmark agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States, which will result in the exemption of Bahamian aircraft operators from payment of over flight fees to the FAA on flights which take off and land in The Bahamas.

Hanna-Martin spearheaded the negotiations.

While she was minister, The Ministry of Transport and Aviation introduced a modernized system for drivers licence and motor vehicle registration-licence.

This came finally after the auditor general raised concerns about reported fraud in the Road Traffic Department.

On the campaign trail, Hanna-Martin touted her personal record and that of the PLP.

Voters viewed what the PLP was offering as unpalatable.

In large numbers, they were not pleased with the actions of the Christie administration.

Hanna-Martin, Davis, Chester Cooper (the Exumas and Ragged Island MP) and Picewell Forbes (the Central and South Andros MP) are now left to pick up the pieces after the defeat.

In June, while speaking during the budget debate, Hanna-Martin shamelessly defended the PLP against claims of mismanagement, insisting, “We worked hard, but we were saddled with an opposition that sought to undermine our efforts every step along the way.”

Since then, neither Hanna-Martin nor Davis has demonstrated that they understand the message the electorate sent them on May 10.

Instead, they behave as if voters were simply duped by Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement, and just got it wrong.

Davis

When we recently discussed the prospects for PLP leadership with a senior political pundit, highlighting the PLP’s uninspiring line-up, he said the party has to work with what it has.

While on a slate with Hanna-Martin Davis might stand out, it is difficult to see him as the leader who will lead the PLP into an election in five years.

But these are early days still.

Davis and Hanna-Martin will find that they are unable to separate themselves from the contemptible and condemnable actions of the Christie administration in which they served.

In PLP circles, Davis appears to be the more attractive candidate.

But many in the public do not listen to him, and for good reason.

Like Hanna-Martin, Davis sat around the Cabinet table.

He was deputy prime minister.

He remained quiet in the face of egregious actions by the Christie administration.

His voice was silent when compromised colleagues were exposed.

He said nothing when The Tribune revealed that his colleague Jerome Fitzgerald had abused his Cabinet position and begged an investor (Baha Mar’s Sarkis Izmirlian) for contracts for his family’s business.

Davis, like all the other colleagues, remained silent for over a year after that damning Rubis report was brought to them. That report warned of potentially life-threatening risks as a result of a fuel spill in Marathon.

Members of the former PLP Cabinet are equally culpable, whether or not this was in their ministerial portfolio.

Davis' failings are immeasurable.

He misled Parliament after the male dorm at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) was destroyed by fire.

This cost taxpayers millions of dollars. He repeatedly committed to making all BAMSI contracts public, but failed to.

He repeatedly promised to make public the Bahamas Power and Light business plan and management services agreement.

This never happened. To this day, we still do not know what is in those documents. To this day, there has been no progress with energy reform in this country, a matter that was in his direct portfolio.

To now say that Davis was kept out of the loop by Christie — as some have suggested — and should be excused is just not acceptable.

The public cannot and will not separate Davis from Christie.

What's worse is Davis — despite acknowledging some mistakes — is ignoring the need to change course in rhetoric and tone.

He is about the place talking about "witch hunts" in relation to the recent prosecutions of three former PLP parliamentarians and promising pay back.

He is suggesting that addressing alleged corruption is damaging the country's reputation.

He should be encouraging fair trials for the men involved and allow the justice system to work.

He has clearly shown poor judgment by appointing former Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell to the Senate, and obviously taking his talking points from him — the silly use of "slave shaming" is but one example.

Davis is a likeable man, and for sure a highly-competent attorney, but there is no way that he should get a pass after being deputy prime minister in the worst government The Bahamas has seen since independence.

And if indeed he did not know certain things were going on that impacted his portfolio then that's an indictment on him.

Did he really not know $30 million was being pumped into the STAR Academy on Wulff Road, on land the government did not even have a lease for?

The challenge then for Davis — as it would be for Hana-Martin — is his association with a stained administration that the public strongly rejected.

The angst toward the PLP remains significant months after the election.

The PLP ought not use the public’s acceptance of Dr. Hubert Minnis as a gauge for what is possible down the road.

It was the PLP’s disastrous and scandalous performance in government and Perry Christie’s insistence on staying on when the country was clearly in an anti-Christie and anti-PLP mood, that drove voters to the FNM, even though Minnis’ performance as opposition leader was far from impressive.

For the PLP, the leadership race is likely to be a choice between two unfavorable options.

At best, we see Davis as a true interim leader who ought to spend the next two years helping the PLP heal, and effect some reforms, if he is serious about that.

But the party should look ahead to new, fresh leadership if it wishes to be taken seriously again.