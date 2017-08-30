Spy Bill to return

One of the pieces of legislation that will be high on the agenda early in the Minnis administration’s term is the Interception of Communications Bill, 2017 — similar to the so-called ‘Spy Bill’ introduced by the Christie administration in the waning months of its term, and withdrawn in the face of strong opposition from the Free National Movement (FNM) and other groups.

Attorney General Carl Bethel acknowledged in an interview with National Review that the bill is likely to face controversy, but insisted that the FNM administration’s version has “tighter controls” than those contained in the old bill, which was roundly rejected by many Bahamians already highly suspicious of their PLP leaders on the eve of a general election.

After the Christie-led government introduced the bill in the House of Assembly in February, the FNM, dubbing it the Spy Bill, sounded the alarm, with FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis warning that the bill posed dangers and ought to be rejected.

“This piece of legislation, which has been rushed and rammed down the throats of the Bahamian people, should not be allowed to stand,” he said on February 20.

“It is a breach of the privacy of the public at large, and it is our fear that this bill has more to do with blocking any opposition to this corrupt government, than being a useful crime fighting tool.

“The government can say all it wants, but the simple fact of the matter is that we do not trust them. The Bahamian people do not trust this PLP government.

“To have this piece of legislation, with the dangers it poses to the country at large, being rushed at this late stage before a general election, raises more questions about the true motive of this bill.”

At the time, Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was the attorney general, tried to sell the bill to the public, stating, “Experts advise that without this crime fighting tool, drug trafficking, gun trafficking and other transnational and gang-related crime will increase, and the police will be hampered in their ability to detect and investigate crime and prosecute criminals.”

The Christie administration eventually shelved the bill.

Now, it is interestingly on the agenda of the new government — and early on.

With the election behind it, and with public trust in the new administration still high in the post-Christie era, the government is hoping to get the bill passed, but it expects some push back.

“It will be no less controversial, I’m sure, because that’s the nature of intrusive, I suppose, legislation but unfortunately law enforcement would tend to have some points where it will intrude upon what may have been taken for granted before,” Bethel said.

“That’s the nature of the law enforcement process. We live in a modern society where there are many tools that the average citizens enjoy which are [easily open to abuse] by the ill-intentioned, and so it is an appropriate balance really that has to be struck.”

He added, “The appropriate balance really is when does the state have a right to intervene in the enjoyment of these technologies, tools, equipment etc.; and we try to set the standard sufficiently high to ensure a bubble of protective rights for every citizen to enjoy all the benefits of the modern technologies and different things, cell phones that operate like computers, computers that operate like cell phones etc., and televisions that act like computers.

“So everything is becoming more integrated and we want the public to enjoy them to the fullest but to have [a sphere] where the abuse of those things can be caught and dealt with appropriately for the protection of the right of everybody in society to continue to enjoy those freedoms.”

Maynard-Gibson had a similar argument.

But that argument was made at a time when most members of the electorate had, had it with the Progressive Liberal Party.

Many people had simply stopped listening to them.

They had lost credibility. Their political opponents and civil society groups proved more believable to those who were listening.

It is also unfortunate that the former administration waited so late in the term to introduce such a controversial measure.

It will for sure be interesting to see how much the timing of the bill played into people’s fears surrounding it.

In February, Maynard-Gibson said the Interception of Communications Bill would have enhanced protection of the privacy of law-abiding citizens because it would have been the Supreme Court (not the executive) that makes the determination that communications may be intercepted.

The bill introduced by the Christie administration would have empowered the commissioner of police to obtain permission from the court to intercept and examine communications from telecomunications providers, internet providers and postal services.

Specifically, it would have provided for the interception of all communications networks regardless of whether they are licensed as public or not.

The Bahamas would join the worldwide community — including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and most recently St. Kitts & Nevis — in enacting similar legislation permitting the lawful interception of communications, the then attorney general noted.

“We, like they, are determined to combat the serious criminal security threats facing our nations,” Maynard-Gibson said at the time of the controversy early this year.

She noted that the Interception of Communications Bill recognized that forms and modes of communications in today’s world are materially different from those contemplated in 1972, when the Listening Devices Act was passed and continue to rapidly change.

But the government at the time faced serious objections from civil society groups like the Organization for Responsible Governance and the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association.

Cabinet has not yet signed off on the new bill — which we assume the FNM would be comfortable calling a ‘Spy Bill’ given its characterization of the previous one.

We don’t know yet what the specific differences in the new bill will be, but again, the attorney general sought to assure that it sets higher standards.

He told us, “We’ve tried to provide some buffers to prevent the very suggestion of any kind of power being abused.”

Bethel said the proposed legislation will include appropriate checks and balances.

“I doubt that it’s perfect, but when we have further enlightened criticism from the public, the government, I’m certain, and certainly the attorney general’s office will [look at] that, [and ensure] where to the extent possible that we must err on the side of being more inclusive, more protective of the fundamental rights of Bahamians, but at the same time ensuring that law enforcement is able to protect Bahamians.”