New bills revealed

The government is finalizing legislation intended to ensure greater public accountability, including a Proceeds of Crime Act, which would provide for unexplained wealth orders to be made for the forfeiture of ill-gotten gains, National Review confirmed.

“Let’s say a politically exposed person is unable or unwilling to explain where he obtained the money for major land or property holdings on a minister’s salary or the limited salary of a politically exposed person,” Attorney General Carl Bethel explained, “there’s the possibility of unexplained wealth orders to confiscate [those assets], and there are a host of restraint orders pending investigation as well.”

The bill is a part of a package of legislation the Minnis administration intends to roll out in Parliament in keeping with its promise to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption regime.

The bills widely address fears and concerns many in the public had in the lead up to the general election when the Free National Movement fueled and fed

perceptions that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was corrupt.

While several former PLP parliamentarians have been charged with bribery and extortion, no PLP has been found guilty of any corruption matter. The cases have not yet come up, and so they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The perceptions that surrounded the PLP in the lead up to the 2017 general election — not unlike perceptions that prevailed in 2007 — sealed the party’s blistering defeat nearly four months ago.

Dr. Hubert Minnis, the now prime minister, was consistent in the corruption theme in the lead up to the election, and in his short time in office.

Minnis no doubt understands that members of the public expect legislative action in this regard — although not as much as they anticipated someone going to jail.

With the FNM holding a large majority in Parliament, there are no questions about whether these anti-corruption measures will pass.

The PLP would likely face public criticisms if it votes against these measures.

Any objections from the opposition party would worsen already existing perceptions.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie had promised to strengthen the anti-corruption regime.

In 2014, he said, “Although corruption is a menace for developed and developing countries alike, it is particularly relevant for small island developing states, where corruption is not infrequently linked with national development.

“However that may be, there is no denying that systemic corruption — whether it be high-level political corruption, lack of financial transparency, or petty bribery among public officials and law enforcement personnel — undermines good governance and the rule of law; accelerates moral decay; fosters negative international perceptions of the country; stymies foreign investment; impedes the delivery of public services; exacerbates poverty and, in the final analysis, retards social and economic development.”

Christie, of course, promised a lot of other things, which he never delivered as well.

Autonomous DPP

In addition to the Proceeds of Crime Bill, 2017, the FNM administration will also introduce the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

“The idea with the constitutional amendment is that the director of public prosecutions will be given full legal and constitutional responsibility for the day-to-day, run of the mill, ordinary criminal matters, so that an ordinary Bahamian charged would not feel that there is some politician lurking in the background, tipping the scales one way or the other in secret. You know – some will get a nolle, some won’t; some politician is suspected of showing favoritism to some, but maybe not others,” Bethel said.

“The idea is to, in this way, bring greater public confidence in the integrity of the criminal process that basically for 90 percent of criminals charged will be either through the police or the attorney general. There are very few private prosecutions.

“And so, to make things cleaner and without any tinge of politics in the background. This has been an innovation done in a number of Caribbean countries and also in other countries such as Canada.”

There were several high-profile nolles during the Christie administration’s term.

The most controversial and most discussed was the decision to end the gun case of the former clients of Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was attorney general at the time of the nolle.

In December 2012, when Maynard-Gibson was out of town, Jerome Fitzgerald, who was the acting AG, entered the nolle in the case of George and Janice Hayes, who were charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The Free National Movement (FNM) and other observers raised repeated questions on the matter, finding it curious that Fitzgerald issued the nolle.

The matter exploded in the House of Assembly on several occasions with Christie administration officials denying that there was anything inappropriate about the issue of a nolle in the matter of the then AG’s former clients.

Perhaps more clearly than other similar matters, this case best highlighted the need for an independent director of public prosecutions.

In its 2013 report presented to then Prime Minister Christie, the constitutional review commission recommended as the third item on its list of priority items for reform, the creation of a constitutionally and operationally autonomous director of public prosecutions with control over public prosecutions.

Carl Bethel, the current AG, was the opposition’s representative on that commission.

In 2014, while addressing an anti-corruption forum in the Cayman Islands, Christie noted that The Bahamas remains one of the few countries in the region — indeed in the Commonwealth for that matter — with an attorney general who is also a necessary member of the Cabinet, and who remains constitutionally responsible for public prosecutions.

Nearly all other countries have long since transitioned to a model under which a political attorney general has either no or very limited powers in relation to criminal prosecutions, with a constitutionally independent director of public prosecutions having these powers instead.

But the Christie administration never addressed the matter.

Accountability

At that same Cayman Islands forum, Christie announced that government was working on a national anti-corruption action plan, which would build on existing initiatives, and include, among other pillars, a renewed focus on quality leadership and in inculcating a sustained political commitment to fight corruption

As part of its promised anti-corruption focus, the Minnis administration is finalizing an Anti-Corruption Commission Bill, 2017, and the Corruption Investigation Bureau Bill, 2017.

“There will be a new architecture for law enforcement and public accountability,” Bethel told National Review.

The Minnis administration has also prioritized the Ombudsman Bill, 2017, which was foreshadowed in the Speech from the Throne in May.

In that speech, the government committed to create an Office of Ombudsman “to provide a direct source of relief, where people have legitimate grievances due to the actions or inactions of government or any agency of the government”.

It also committed to creating a Bureau of Investigations to investigate matters referred by the auditor general, the ombudsman or the public.

The pledge to create an Office of Ombudsman has come up in multiple speeches from the throne.

Both the PLP and the FNM also listed such an office in their proposals for reform presented to the constitutional commission, which was chaired by former Attorney General Sean McWeeney.

The PLP noted in its proposal to the commission: “Accountability in government is absolutely necessary to preserve democracy, and people expect and are entitled to greater access to information which will give them protection from the all powerful state.

“To this end, there ought to be established under the constitution the Office of Ombudsman to whom the people can [go] for remedies, relief and protection from mistakes or deliberate acts on behalf of any public authority or person.”

Another priority item on the new government’s legislative agenda is a National Intelligence Agency Bill.

Bethel explained, “The intention is to create a National Security Council that is not tied to any particular arm as it is presently tied to the defense force in terms of the Defence Act. And so, it is creating a National Security Council that is truly national and tied in with national intelligence objectives for the security of the state.

“It’s not really directed at anything domestic. It’s more to do with the traditional meaning of intelligence.”

The Christie administration operated the National Intelligence Agency for five years. It promised legislation to govern it, but ended the term without bringing any such legislation.

While discussing the bills the new administration has flagged as priority items, the attorney general said, “We’re still in the process of most of these bills obtaining final sign-off from Cabinet, but we have made our way through a number of them, and we will continue the dialogue.

“I think there’s a broad acceptance that these are the sorts of bills we want to bring forth bright and early.

“So it has not been absolute final sign off except on one or two, but there is general consensus that this is the general direction we want to be going in.”