The gender gap, a chilling divide

The gender gap in education is not unique to The Bahamas.

And it has long been observed.

Recent national examination results have brought this critical concern back into focus.

Girls received 67 percent of the A grades awarded for the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education exams (BGCSEs).

They also received most of the Bs and Cs awarded.

A total of 6,692 students sat the exams this year. Education officials did not indicate how many of them were girls and how many were boys.

A 2015 report by William J. Fielding and Jeannie Gibson titled, “Education: Attitudes and achievements of males and females in The Bahamas”, observed that BGCSE results have been much discussed, including the differences in attainment between males and females.

“However, it is worth noting that more girls than boys sit the BGCSE mathematics and English Language examinations,” the report said.

“This presumably indicates that teachers consider that the boys are less likely to pass than the girls, and so the boys are not encouraged to sit the examination.

“Further, it should be noted that, since 2006, the trends in the enrolment have changed, with fewer children enrolling in mathematics than English language.

“Girls consistently outperform boys in the BGCSE English language examinations. Both boys and girls do less well in mathematics, and both girls and boys perform at a more similar level.”

The report concluded that the performance in the mathematics examinations may be a result of inadequate teaching.

It observed: “Between 1990 and 2010, although educational attainment increased, the education gap between males’ and females’ educational attainment has increased with greater proportions among females than among males being educated beyond high school.”

However, while the performance of girls is higher than the performance of boys, the “best” students are not always girls, those researchers observed.

Of the 15 winners of the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Award between 1997 and 2012, eight were males.

Also, the report observed that, between 1993 and 2012, 21 students were recognized for their outstanding performances in the BGCSE examinations, and of those students, eight were males.

However, it also observed that between 2008 and 2011, 65 percent of Lyford Cay Foundation scholarships were made to females, “which reinforces the notion that girls lead the way in pursuing their education at the tertiary level. However, males dominated the number of Lyford Cay Foundation technical and vocational scholarships, having received 72 percent of them in the period 2008 to 2011”.

While enrollment of new entrants in 2010 at The College of The Bahamas was in the ratio of 2.69 females to one male, the ratio at graduation was 4.2 to one.

“This highlights the higher attrition of males than females,” the report pointed out.

That report pointed to the 2010 census, which showed that throughout the population, women were more likely than men to be participating in education.

“Presumably, the longer term implications of these data would suggest that more males than females will struggle to obtain sufficient education to make a positive contribution to society,” the report states.

“The lack of education of males in the education system from an early age may contribute to their lack of participation in education seen as they grow up, possibly because they do not receive appropriate orientation towards learning from an early age.”

Fielding and Gibson noted: “Public school teachers claim that the most important element in student success in public examinations is parental support; therefore, it raises the question as to whether or not the support and expectations of parents is similar for both sons and daughters. Unless parents (guardians etc.) provide the opportunity for children to study, students may be unable to fulfill their potential.

“At both primary and secondary school level, both males and females indicated that the level of interest and assistance which their parents/guardians gave them was similar for both sons and daughters.

“Parental support for their children is generally similar, irrespective of the sex of the child.

“The one exception is the expectation of the child to do well, which showed a lower expectation for boys than girls.

“That same report noted that while both girls and boys were equally likely to have access to a computer in their homes (77.5 percent of girls and 79 percent of boys), boys were more likely than girls to never use computers to do their homework.”

The researchers also reported that across all age groups, there are more male than female special needs students.

“This suggests that in the general population, males are at higher risk of not being able to fully participate in usual school education than females,” they said.

Challenge

Addressing the issue of the gender gap in learning, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said it is important that those involved in teaching and setting policy understand that boys learn differently from girls, and that curricula be developed accordingly.

“We are expanding the opportunities for technical and vocational subject areas where our children coming out of the primary schools can follow their passions and their interests, whatever those may be. It’s going to take some time, but we are already beginning this process so you have the opportunity to go and do the things that you want to do.”

Lloyd added that the gender gap is worsened by cultural expectations and demands.

“Boys are driven more to hurry up and earn a salary, to get money in their pocket,” he said.

“They are encouraged by a society that measures them by having dollars. They don’t see the connection between education — as much as the girls do — and jobs. And truth be told, they don’t see it because there isn’t that great a connection in the Bahamian society as it is in other societies of greater depravation.”

Lloyd previously announced that a Free National Movement administration will develop single-sex schools.

Asked on Monday if this was still the plan, he said, “As soon as resources permit”.

In the meantime, he is exploring another idea.

“I’m talking to a wide swathe of the business sector. I’ve said we have no money. What I would like for you to do is invest in the education sector and we’ll pay you back. We don’t have the latitude to borrow $400 million or $500 million to replace [schools in The Bahamas].

“We do not have the money. We can’t afford it. We do not have the money to do an all-boys’ school or an all-girls’ school.

“We don’t have the money to do a business-only school or a technology-only school; but here is what I’m promising you: If you build it, we’d find the land in New Providence.

“You build the school, you maintain the school and we will enter into a lease purchase arrangement.

“So, let’s say you spend at least $10 million on the school; we’ll pay you (perhaps) $25,000 a month for, say, 15 years until we pay off your investment plus whatever interest [there is].

“You also get to maintain the school... so you will keep the school 100 percent operational year round.”

The minister said some members of the business community are excited by the idea.

We also asked him what the implications would be if there are no effective solutions to bridge the gender gap in education.

“I’d like to think what are the implications to society if we do not address education period holistically, because the failure is not just simply in this gender divide,” Lloyd said.

“The failure is in our people in not mastering the basics, and I’m not only talking about the basics in terms of those fine skills such as math, English, social studies, music and art and so on.

“We’re not mastering cognitive abilities. We’re not mastering social and emotional value.

“This is why the little 16 and 17-year-old could fly off the handle and take a knife and put it in somebody’s chest – because he does not understand who he is.

“He has no control over his emotions. He is living at a base level of existence. He’s virtually a savage, uncivilized, uncultured.

“Why? Because we have not invested in the basics.”