Repeal and replace rudeness

In the U.S. at the time of writing this particular article, The Republicans under the Leadership of President Trump are endeavoring to get some new Legislation passed in Congress relative to Health Care for all. So one of the most frequently used phrases which is repeatedly heard on television is ‘Repeal & Replace Obama Care’ which is the Health Care Bill put in place by the previous President Barack Obama. So I’ve taken part of that phrase and modified it for the title of today’s article ‘Repeal & Replace Rudeness’. Firstly, Regular Readers to this article will know, that I simply love alliteration. But My Friend, I also detest rudeness of any kind which unfortunately is very prevalent in today’s so-called Modern World.

That’s right, people appear to me to be quite rude and not anywhere as courteous as they used to be just a few short years ago. I honestly believe, that the hallmark, so to speak of a young man or young lady who would really like to get ahead in life should be that they are extremely mannerly and very courteous to one and all. Believe me, having this trait will go a long way to ensuring that a person is noticed, respected and appreciated, which in turn will assist that person in getting a really good start in life ….yes it will!

Yes My Friend, from my observations, there are too may rude people around today which makes everyday life not so enjoyable. However, the main point which I wish to make, is that when you ‘Repeal & Replace Rudeness’ with good manners and a whole lot of courtesy, you will succeed in life ….I guarantee it.

• Think about it!

