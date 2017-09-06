State of crisis

In 2005, a coalition of private sector organizations warned that The Bahamas’ education crisis would have a serious detrimental impact on the national economy by the year 2020 if immediate steps were not taken to put in place reforms.

That was a dozen years ago.

We are two and a half years away from 2020 with the education system still in deep crisis.

The report, titled “Bahamian Youth: The Untapped Resource”, said, “A general low level of academic achievement has individual, national and international consequences.”

At the time, Frank Comito, who was the executive president of the Bahamas Hotel Association, said the consequences of not addressing the crisis would be dire.

“Twenty years down the line we could find ourselves in a very uncompetitive situation, where our cost of living would be incredibly high and our productivity would be incredibly low and the amount of dollars circulating through the economy because of that would be minimized, and it would have severe consequences not only on every individual in The Bahamas, but certainly on government revenues and support services and everything else.”

That 2005 report said that while the Department of Education had a good testing system, the test scores suggested significant deficiencies.

In 2004, 5,741 students sat the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) exams, but only 718, or 12.5 percent, earned a minimum C grade in five subjects.

“It says there is a serious lack of graduates prepared to enter college,” report authors observed.

At the time of the study, one Bahamian executive found that job candidates could not write a simple paragraph with clear sentences. Another reported that applicants were doing poorly on aptitude tests.

Another executive, J. Barrie Farrington, who was president of The Bahamas Hotel Employers Association, told us at the time the study was released that it had become obvious to employers involved that the Bahamian education system was not producing the graduates able to engage in business.

“This awareness is grounded in daily experience,” said Farrington, who was a senior executive at Atlantis, the largest private sector employer in The Bahamas.

The report pointed to the implementation of policies under majority rule that had “adverse” side effects.

One such policy was the end of academic elitism, which is most often associated with the history of the “old” Government High School (GHS), which was founded in 1925 and closed in 1976.

It said the elimination of this kind of system within the public school system caused education to suffer.

The second policy, the report noted, called for a preference for Bahamian teachers in the school system.

The Bahamianization policy had the effect of precipitously reducing the qualifications of teachers.

One of the unintended consequences of Bahamianization was social promotion of students.

The report’s authors said neither social promotion nor holding back without help is a successful strategy.

“Perhaps the most disabling factor affecting academic achievement in The Bahamas today is out-of-wedlock children and the single parent, female-headed family,” that 2005 study observed.

A dozen years later, the crisis in education observed by researchers persists.

This year, 6,692 students sat the BGCSE exams; 880, or 13 percent, obtained a C in at least five subjects.

Five hundred and twenty-one received at least a C grade in the core subjects — math, English and a science.

Regarding the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) examinations, approximately 12,120 students sat the exams this year.

The results show that 1,326 students received at least a grade of C in math, English and science.

Back to basics

What can be done?

The question has been asked repeatedly before and since the release of the 2005 report.

At the time of the report, researchers recommended that the education authority be decentralized, so that principals would have more authority; longer school hours; summer school and an end to social promotion.

Additionally, the coalition recommended parents seminars; teacher evaluations and compensation and an all-male laboratory school.

Our education system remains a critical failure that has tremendous implications for economic and social progress.

The problem is easier to define than the solutions are readily available.

Jeffrey Lloyd, who became minister of education when the new administration came to office in May, said we quite literally need to get back to basics and place greater emphasis on preschool education.

“If you have missed those zero to five years, you have missed it,” Lloyd told National Review.

“All you are doing after that is playing catch up. That is why when I was asked to consider being a member of the FNM, I said if we are not going to focus on education, and if we are not going to focus on that zero to five years... then you are missing the boat.

“If you are not putting your biggest investment, if you are not putting your [greatest] resources, your best teachers, your best equipment and supplies in those years, you have missed the boat.”

In 2015, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) observed in a publication titled “The Early Years” that the Latin American and Caribbean region is spending too little on preschool education.

On a per capita basis, governments are spending three times more on children ages six to 11 than on those ages zero to five, according to the publication.

Moreover, it added, early childhood investments tend to disproportionately favor physical infrastructure such as daycare facilities, while neglecting vital training and human capital.

Recent research shows that some of the biggest returns on investment can come from modest programs that focus on improving the critical early interactions between young children and adults, be they parents, teachers, or caregivers, the publication stated.

“... In most of the region’s countries, no one actor clearly ‘owns’ the issue of early childhood development. The absence of coordination between multiple actors and levels of government creates a daunting obstacle to improving the quality of services,” it said.

Researchers observed that Latin American and Caribbean children continue to lag behind in the critical areas of language and cognition.

“The problem begins in the first five years of life, when many children are not receiving the stimulation required to ensure proper cognitive development,” they state.

“Tests show that poor children know fewer words than their richer peers, and that children in our region know fewer words than those of more developed nations.

“This also means that too many of our boys and girls are just not ready when they begin school.”

When he spoke to National Review, Lloyd also spoke of a plan to focus on critical changes to the curricula in public schools.

He pointed to an IDB report about 15 years ago that found that primary school students were taking anywhere from 11 to 13 subjects.

Researchers reported that those subjects needed to be reduced to five or six.

Lloyd said officials did not act on this recommendation.

He also noted that schools only have one hour of physical education a week.

“And we wonder why our children are so anxious, so angry, so fearful,” Lloyd said.

“Is there any wonder why our children are so overweight, so obese, so lethargic? And we have been told this over, and over, and over again.”

The government’s $300 million annual investment in education is not paying off, he conceded, noting that about 85 percent of that amount goes to emoluments.

“I’m not lamenting that. I believe I understand,” the minister said.

“I’m just saying that while we have to respect our human resources, provide more money for our teachers, give them a better opportunity to upgrade and equip themselves and to be relevant, to be responsive and all of that, [we] need more money to be applied to the equipment, to the technical, to the infrastructure, to the supply of education.”

Blueprint

The 2005 coalition report recognized that no one entity or actor can solve the crisis.

Speaking to this point, Lloyd said, “Anywhere you look in the world where they have turned around education and therefore turned around a society, yes, it may be led by somebody, it may be led by the policymaker, yes it may be led by the government, but it cannot succeed without the involvement of everybody.

“This cannot be a one-engine, all cylinders have to be clicking. So it isn’t sufficient for you to look only to the minister or the ministry.

“Yes, we’ve got a very important role to play as policymakers. Yes, we’re the ones with the pocket books; we got that, we understand that.

“But the children also have to understand that education is important and you have got to apply yourself. The society also has to understand that education is important and make demands on our citizens that they equip themselves.

“Corporate Bahamas has got to understand that you have to invest in education, and the NGOs have to understand — whether it’s the unions or anybody else — you too have to come to the table and come and shape and formulate policy.

“You just can’t go out there striking all the time and beating up your gums, asking for more money. It is a lot more to it than that.

“Otherwise we will be right here in 10 years beating up our gums and lamenting the worsening state of our social, emotional and psychological condition, all because we failed to invest in the blueprint of transformation and that’s education.”