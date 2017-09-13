A way forward

For a third year in a row, The Bahamas must focus on rebuilding after a major hurricane.

In the last three years, hundreds of millions of dollars have been allocated to rebuilding.

This time, the focus will be on Ragged Island, which has been decimated by Irma, as well as parts of Acklins, where there is significant damage.

When it comes to rebuilding and making our islands as storm-ready as possible, “all of The Bahamas is tough”, coastal engineer Carlos Palacious said yesterday.

The Bahamas is among the most low-lying nations in the world.

It is in the hurricane belt.

Our settlements have been developed over hundreds of years.

Many of them are along the coast.

“We’ve lived and inhabited various communities for many years, and now is the time for us to seriously evaluate where we can continue to sustainably survive and where we might need to relocate to,” Palacious said.

“Ragged Island is not as low-lying as many other islands, but [it was] devastated by this hurricane. It means that we need to review our entire country and determine areas that will be no-build zones, so essentially they would be areas that we know are greatly impacted by storms. They need to be left preserved, no inhabitants; other areas [may] require certain restrictive covenants to govern what can be built there and the conditions in which you can live there.

“For example, some beaches, we know are very low-lying. We know it is one thing to have a vacation cabana there. It’s another thing to allow people to live there on a long-term basis.”

Palacious said we should build in accordance with the world that we now live in.

“So, as you know, climate change is here. Sea level rise is here. We’ve seen three major storms... we’ve had these three years in a row, so that shows us, whether you’re a scientist or not, that this is the country and the world we now live in. So how are we going to adapt to make sure that we survive?”

Irma was the longest sustained Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic. It had gusts up to 225 miles per hour and sustained winds of 180 miles per hour.

That was a record-breaking storm, according to the folks who keep the records.

How do you really prepare for something that?

Palacious admitted that it is hard to do so.

He said in some instances it simply requires getting out of the way of the storm.

“You can have wonderful building codes, you can set laws and policies and goals, but the truth is certain areas will always be greatly impacted, and these things like evacuations are things that we have to engrain in our culture, engrain in our people, because when these types of storms are coming, we’re going to have to get out of the way,” he said.

The government is expected to introduce legislation in Parliament today to provide for mandatory evacuations and curfews in emergency cases.

This does not mean that police or defense force officers will drag anyone out of their homes if they refuse to leave when a mandatory evacuation order is issued.

But it would free the government from any liability if residents who refuse to leave are placed in danger, or if emergency officials are unable to get to them.

Ahead of Hurricane Irma last week, the Minnis administration issued an evacuation order with Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis urging residents not to risk their lives in the storm.

Some of them refused to leave.

Fortunately there were no deaths in the storm.

Some of those we spoke to on Acklins and Ragged Island told harrowing tales of survival. Some said they ran from structure to structure in the middle of the storm to save their lives.

One elderly man from Salina Point said he, his wife and his grandson wanted to leave, but they were 15 minutes late for the evacuation flight because the ride from Salina Point to Spring Point is so long.

Salina Point took a bruising in Irma. Some residents lost their homes.

Ragged Island is uninhabitable, the prime minister has concluded.

Some residents do not want to leave, despite the prime minister urging them to do so, as there are no utilities on the island, and the houses are either destroyed or badly damaged.

Ragged Island residents insist they will rebuild the island.

They are willing to take the chance that they will again be devastated by a hurricane.

Palacious pointed out that Category 5 storms have catastrophic results, by their very definition.

“What that means is you could have the best hurricane shutters in the world, you could have properly designed hurricane clips... We’re very, very good; don’t think our codes are behind,” he said.

“But even if you build to that standard, the definition of a Category 5 says that all bets are still off. So if a Category 5 had gone over the well-developed, the best-built infrastructure in the world, you would still have mass devastation, so I don’t want the whole conversation to be well, ‘Ragged Island was not prepared’, because nobody can be prepared for what a Category 4 and 5 bring.”

Still, there are lessons to be learned from an event like Irma, he said.

“What areas should we target to focus our energy and resources on? Areas that are low-lying, that flood frequently during major storm events, that we know are not being built in the most sustainable way with the best materials, aren’t being inspected by inspectors etc.,” he said.

“If we know this is happening, then it is our responsibility as a country to make sure the time that we have the conversation is now, before we just go and put some more plywood on the roof, because the next hurricane is going to come and take that same piece of plywood off.”

This is a very important conversation to have.

But Palacious noted that it has not taken priority over other important conversations, like the state of the education system and the crime problem.

It has also not taken priority over politics.

“I would challenge anyone to add up what we have spent on hurricane restoration and rebuilding in the last three years. Hundreds of millions of dollars,” Palacious noted.

“I challenge anyone to say what in our national budget would have cost us more than these storms over the last three years. If we’re spending all of this money, shouldn’t we be focusing our attention on making sure not only are we being reactive — the place got damaged let’s rebuild it — but we have to be proactive.

“How can we now build in ways, how can we set policies in place, how can we make sure the standards which we are setting as a culture and as a country will help us to reduce, if we can just reduce the $600 million that we spent on Joaquin and Matthew by 10 percent, that’s $60 million.

“Where else in the country can you save $60 million?”

How to rebuild after a major event like Irma is not a consideration unique to The Bahamas, of course.

Sandra Knight, a senior research engineer at the University of Maryland, said in an article published by the UK Guardian on Friday examining how Houston will rebuild after Hurricane Harvey, “When you talk about rebuilding a place like Houston, people’s first thoughts are ‘I want it back the way it was’. And unfortunately that’s not the best thing to do.

“As a nation we aren’t planning forward enough. We are developing in places that aren’t sustainable. We need to start doing things differently.”

It was similar to Palacious’ message: As it relates to developing our settlements, building along the coastline and preparing as best as possible for the next hurricane. The Bahamas must start to do things differently.