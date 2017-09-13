Getting it right

We will never know for sure, but it appears very likely that lives were saved by the government’s decision to evacuate more than 1,000 residents from the southeastern Bahamas ahead of Hurricane Irma last week.

It is good that those residents agreed to leave. Those who stayed behind were fortunate to survive the Category 5 hurricane.

With tiny Ragged Island battered, Salina Point, Acklins, badly damaged and other areas in MICAL also taking a bruising, the chance of injury or death, had greater numbers of people been in those areas, would have probably been high.

Most Bahamians we have spoken with are satisfied with the manner in which the government responded to the hurricane.

The Minnis administration no doubt learned many lessons from the Christie-led government; one of them appears to have been how not to handle a hurricane.

Horror stories from the 2015 Hurricane Joaquin experience still linger.

To be fair, unlike Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Joaquin gave little warning.

Joaquin did not give The Bahamas significant notice from the time it developed as a tropical depression, to the time weather experts recognized it was a threat, to the time it barrelled across portions of The Bahamas, mercilessly hanging around until it had fully spent its fury.

It met a Department of Meteorology and a government largely unprepared.

There were reports that the Doppler radar was not working. That became a major controversy at the time.

Joaquin exposed critical weaknesses in The Bahamas’ emergency management system.

That storm also highlighted a level of incompetence among some of our leaders that worried us.

Ahead of Joaquin, then Prime Minister Perry Christie did not demonstrate the level of seriousness we expect from a prime minister at such a critical time.

Christie failed to send a message to the country that he viewed the crisis with any sense of urgency.

There was also a breakdown in communications between the central government and island administrators.

Some residents on Crooked Island knew a hurricane was coming when they started to feel the effects of the storm.

A year later, The Bahamas was struck by Hurricane Matthew.

With the fallout from the previous year still in the spotlight, the Christie administration improved its performance.

Ahead of that storm, NEMA coordinated charters to evacuate willing residents on several of the southern islands, such as Long Island, Acklins and Crooked Island.

The evacuation of residents last week as Irma approached was the largest such evacuation ahead of a hurricane in The Bahamas.

It appeared to flow smoothly, although some residents refused to leave their islands.

Many people watching Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his team’s handling of Hurricane Irma were impressed by the performance.

Irma was the new administration’s biggest test to date, and the government got high scores, as did officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), led by Captain Stephen Russell, who was heavily criticized for the response to previous hurricanes.

Storm preparations this time around appeared more organized.

There was good communication.

There were early warnings — as Irma gave sufficient time for those.

Importantly, the tone Minnis set at his press conference last Tuesday was serious, clear and direct.

It was not just a show.

He recognized that it was not a laughing matter.

At the Joaquin press conference two years ago, Christie had several inappropriate and bizarre moments of levity on national television.

Evacuations started on Wednesday; residents were brought in and transferred to shelters on New Providence.

The media were advised of when they would be in.

Yesterday, NEMA announced its phased exercise to return residents home.

We were also advised about post-storm assessments, not unlike in the past.

The assessments did not start on Sunday as planned, as the weather did not permit.

They were conducted on Monday, four days after MICAL and Ragged Island were impacted by Irma.

The northwest Bahamas was impacted by the storm on Friday and Saturday, although less severely than other areas.

Fortunately for the country, and for the new government in particular, Irma’s impact, though devastating in Ragged Island and parts of MICAL, was not widespread in The Bahamas.

New Providence, Andros and Grand Bahama did not suffer the level of impact they did last year.

Crooked Island and Long Island were not devastated as they were in Joaquin.

Populations impacted were smaller than in recent years, so the coordination of relief efforts is naturally less demanding.

The Minnis administration can now focus its attention on Ragged Island, and the way forward for that island, and on helping residents of Acklins get back on their feet.

Fortunately, we do not have to worry about whether Bahamas Power and Light will be able to restore power to New Providence in a timely manner. It, too, can focus on the islands impacted by Irma.

It is not coming under fire as it did last year, when Matthew swept over New Providence.

As the new administration looks toward rebuilding areas affected by Irma, we still have no accounting of the $150 million the Christie administration borrowed to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

The Minnis administration has promised a forensic accounting of that expenditure. We look forward to it.

Bipartisanship

Recognizing the need for a properly developed protocol on addressing these hurricanes, the new administration has promised to introduce legislation to provide for mandatory evacuations and curfews.

This is progressive.

The former prime minister, Christie, talked about doing the same thing.

After Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Christie suggested the time had come for such legislation.

“We have to move to the stage where we provide for mandatory evacuations,” he said.

Christie made the same suggestion after Hurricane Matthew last year, but never moved in this regard.

The legislation the new government will introduce today would free the government from any liability, should someone be injured or killed in an area where a mandatory order was made, but the individual refused to leave.

It would also empower the government to put in place curfews in cases of emergencies.

We have heard horror stories coming out of St. Martin in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which triggered a desperate situation there, of a breakdown in law and order.

In the case of such an emergency in The Bahamas such powers could be useful.

Given that the former prime minister talked about such legislation, we expect that the opposition will be supportive of the government’s move in this regard.

In the few days that Hurricane Irma has held the nation’s attention, the usual political sparring that plays out on the national stage has been mostly put aside.

This is commendable.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis was at the prime minister’s side throughout this ordeal.

In the past, Dr. Hubert Minnis, as opposition leader, traveled with then Prime Minister Christie after hurricanes as well.

This is a good tradition.

It demonstrates to Bahamians that at certain times there is no need for politics.

People whose lives are uprooted by natural disasters are usually not interested in that sort of thing.

The race for brownie points during these times is tasteless and insensitive to storm victims.

Minnis was careful to present a united front as Irma approached and in its aftermath.

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper helped evacuees off a flight when he and Davis joined Minnis at the Nassau airport for their arrival.

Glenys Hanna-Martin, the Englerston MP, traveled with Cabinet ministers and NEMA officials on the assessment tour on Monday to get a first-hand look at the damage.

The opposition has guarded against attacking the government over its handling of storm preparations and the storm’s aftermath.

This is the decent thing to do.

This is not to say that in the coming days the opposition ought not offer constructive criticisms when debate ensues over how we address these matters in the future.

But it is good to see politicians from both sides acting in a mature fashion and to see The Bahamas government getting it right, as it relates to its response to a major hurricane.