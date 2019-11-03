Jamaican style curry products recalled

GraceKennedy Limited has announced the recall of certain batches of its curry products that were packaged in the United States and distributed within the U.S., Bermuda and The Bahamas.

The recall has been initiated due to the presence of lead in some variants of the curry product which Oriental Packaging Company, Inc. produced for GraceKennedy Foods (USA) and other companies.

The products being recalled include: Grace mild Jamaican style curry powder in glass container (two oz. and six oz.) with best before dates 03/11/19 and 03/28/19; Grace hot Jamaican style curry power in glass container (two oz. and six oz.) with best before dates of 03/11/19, 03/28/19 and 04/11/19 and Grace Caribbean tradition hot curry power in plastic container (four oz.) with best before dates of 12/14/19; 03/11/19, 03/28/19 and 04/11/19.

Lead can accumulate in the body over time, and may cause serious and sometimes permanent adverse health consequences. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with

the products being recalled, the company said.

Consumers who may have purchased the Grace Curry products bearing the above best before dates and corresponding batch numbers, should not consume them.

Instead they should return the product to the point of purchase, where the full cost will be refunded.

Ryan Mack, president and CEO of GraceKennedy Foods (USA), said, “GraceKennedy

wishes to assure consumers that their safety is paramount and that providing safe, high quality products to our consumers remains our number one priority.”

He said the recall did not include any other batches of Grace Curry products.



