Police Staff. Assoc. urges resolution for officers who worked overtime

Police Staff Association (PSA) Executive Chairman Inspector Dwight Smith has urged Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade to meet with the association to discuss how best to compensate officers in accordance with a recent Supreme Court ruling that officers are entitled to overtime pay or days off as compensation for work in excess of 40 hours per week.

In an August 11 letter to Wayne Munroe, who represents the PSA, the Office of the Attorney General said the ruling will be complied with and officers will be given time back in lieu of excess hours worked.

“The commissioner has instructed our office that his team is in the process of working through the duty sheets submitted by various officers in charge, and as soon as they are completed, the officers will be notified accordingly,” the letter said.

“Further, provisions will be made for officers who are entitled, who have either resigned or their contract of employment has ended or have died during the relative period for monetary payment to be made to them or their estate.”

But Smith said yesterday that the association has not been advised how management intends to handle giving officers time back, noting that officers who worked the 12-hour shifts are owed more than 60 days each.

He said the association wrote to the commissioner in late July requesting a meeting to discuss the matter, but there has been no response to date.

Smith said the association understands the financial climate and wants to ensure a fair arrangement comes about without placing a strain on the police force.

He said even if the officers were partially compensated for overtime worked it would be difficult to give more than 3,000 officers so many days off, not including their vacation time, in the next year in compliance with the court ruling.

“That’s three months and two days and that’s for one officer,” Smith said.

“If you just do it on a one-day calculation for the 12-hour [shifts], when you total that up in terms of paying an officer that value, those three months and two days, is valued at $7,938 per officer as a constable. That’s the lowest.

“If you just did it on the four hours overtime you would just pay out $4,095 [per officer] on the same scale.

“And the other scale we gave them was the public service scale in special events where it would have been half of that.

“We are giving them the various options and we have put those in as recommendations, saying this is how you can deal with it.

“But if you are talking about time back in lieu [of time] off, you are paying out more money.”

In July 2015, Supreme Court Justice Milton Evans ruled that the government either pay outstanding overtime to officers who worked 12-hour shifts or give them equivalent in days off.

The PSA took legal action after repeated attempts to have scores of officers compensated for spending weeks working 12-hour shifts between September 6, 2013 and December, 2013 and for several weeks in February 2014.

The government argued that the Employment Act and the need to pay overtime do not apply to police officers, but the court said this did not matter as overtime compensation was set out in a force order by former Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson in 2003.

The government appealed the decision, but the ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Munroe previously said officers are owed $16 million.



