No new Zika cases, but officials remain on alert

There have been no new reported cases of Zika since the Ministry of Health advised the public of the country’s first case of the mosquito-borne virus last week, Chief Medical Officer Glen Beneby said yesterday.

Beneby, who was out of the country, told The Nassau Guardian, “We are pleased with the public’s response to what is going on and it is very important for us to continue to work together on this public health initiative as it is an important initiative.”

Last Wednesday, Health Minister Dr. Perry Gomez announced that a Pinewood resident who had recently traveled to Jamaica was diagnosed with the virus and was being treated.

Environment health officials said the necessary fogging would be done to rid the area of any mosquitoes or mosquito breeding sites.

Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Other modes of transmission have been identified including passing the Zika infection from mother to baby and sexual transmission.

Zika during pregnancy has also been linked to microcephaly in newborns.

As there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for Zika virus infection, the health minister said the best form of protection is prevention.

Preventative measures include avoiding mosquito bites, eliminating mosquito breeding sites and to prevent sexual transmission.

The mosquito-borne virus has been detected in more than 50 countries and has been linked to thousands of cases of severe birth defects in babies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier this month that the Zika virus could spread into Europe within the next few months.



