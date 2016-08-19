Maynard: Vote Miller out

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard yesterday called on union members in Tall Pines to vote against the incumbent, Leslie Miller, who accused the Bahamas Maintenance and Allied Workers Union of holding a gun to the head of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort executives, which he suggested resulted in more than 600 people losing their jobs at the Cable Beach property this week.

“What needs to happen is, he has to realize that he is going to election next year and trust me, the same people he [is] coming to ask for votes are all union members,” Maynard told reporters.

“... If a rooster [is] running against him, vote for the rooster. That’s what we are doing.

“We had enough of his foolishness. What the prime minister of this country needs to do is put a bridle on Leslie Miller’s mouth.”

Miller’s comments were made in a Tribune article this week.

He said there is nothing the government could have done to save the jobs as the resort is privately owned.

In that article, Miller also suggested the union’s protest last month, which involved the use of heavy-duty trucks to block portions of West Bay Street near Sandals, triggered the redundancies.

Maynard and Miller have been known to exchange verbal insults in the media.

Miller is the former chairman of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation and has often accused the BEC unions of being greedy to the detriment of consumers.

Regarding the Sandals matter, Miller, who was ratified last week to run again in Tall Pines, said executives ought to take all the workers back once the renovations are completed at the property.

Yesterday, during a union gathering at the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union Hall, Nicole Martin, who heads the hotel union, also hit at Miller over his comments, suggesting that voters should not support him in the next election.

The redundancies at Sandals come amid ongoing tensions with the Bahamas Maintenance and Allied Workers Union, which has been trying to get Sandals to negotiate an industrial agreement.

On August 10, the acrimonious relationship came to a head with three union members filing a criminal complaint against the hotel’s top management.

The union begun a private prosecution against Sandals; its general manager, Gary Williams; and financial controller Ronnie Mirza, over alleged union busting tactics.

The men were charged with failure to enter into negotiations with the union contrary to the Industrial Relations Act, employee intimidation and termination of an employee.

They were released on $5,000 bail.

Sandals executives said the redundancies were necessary as the property is in urgent need of renovations.

They said the employees will be able to reapply for the jobs that will be available when the resort reopens in several weeks.

A job fair is set for next week.



