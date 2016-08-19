PLP ratifies Strachan, Bell

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) last night ratified Minister of Financial Services and Local Government Hope Strachan to run again in Sea Breeze and Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell to run in Carmichael.

Current Carmichael MP Dr. Daniel Johnson recently announced that he was not seeking the nomination for the area for personal reasons, but said he might run for the PLP in another constituency.

Last night, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts highlighted what he called ongoing divisions in the Free National Movement when he addressed stalwart councillors of the PLP.

Roberts noted that in a recent press statement in which Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner urged her supporters to support Dr. Hubert Minnis, the FNM leader, she herself did not pledge her loyalty to him.

On July 29, Butler-Turner withdrew from the FNM leadership race in dramatic fashion. She claimed the process had been corrupted.

Minnis later offered her the position of leader of opposition business but she turned it down.

Minnis ended up appointing Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells to the position. Wells is a former PLP who had been repeatedly criticized by Minnis after he (while parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works) signed a controversial letter of intent in 2014 with Stellar Waste to Energy for a waste to energy plant.

Stellar recently filed a lawsuit against the government and Wells in relation to the matter, which Wells has said led to his eventually exit from the PLP.

Last night, Roberts claimed that at least two FNM MPs will shortly announce their decision not to run on the FNM’s ticket.

He also took a swipe at Dr. Duane Sands, who had said he would offer his resignation from the Senate if Minnis emerged from the party’s July convention as leader.

Sands remains in the Senate.

He had planned to run as deputy leader on Butler-Turner’s ticket, but also pulled out of the race.

Roberts said, “It begs the question if a man’s word is his bond?”

The PLP chairman continued: “One wonders about Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn who with his eyes wide open in prime time on TV and radio advocated systematically wiping out the poor through involuntary sterilization; if he would do the honorable thing and move into the sunset.”

At the FNM’s convention, Lightbourn suggested that the state should tie the tubes of unwed mothers with more than two children. He suggested that this policy should relate to those who cannot afford to care for their children.

Lightbourn has since apologized for his remarks.

Roberts noted that South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key recently opined that the FNM is too divided to mount a formidable challenge to the PLP.

The PLP chairman questioned whether the FNM can unite.



