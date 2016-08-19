TUC chief under fire from union boss

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard suggested yesterday that more than 600 employees at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort lost their jobs this week because Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson, the attorney for the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union, failed to do his job.

But Ferguson rejected that statement, suggesting it was baseless.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Maynard said, “I don’t have anything personal against Obie, but a union president’s first objective is to keep his people employed.

“You have to do that. At all costs you have to do that. When you let 600 people go redundant then I have to rest it at the feet of the union president, as simple as that.”

Ferguson said he has no idea what Maynard could be talking about.

“As far as I know, I went as far as the Privy Council to uphold the rights of these workers to join the union of their choice,” he said.

“To be honest, I don’t know what he is talking about. I didn’t know anything about the closure. I did nothing to precipitate that.

“The company said that they are renovating. The company is not making an allegation of me or even the union. The company said ‘we are going to renovate and this is what we are going to do’.

“So I don’t know how I can influence something I had nothing to do with.”

Sandals officials said the Cable Beach property is closing temporarily to carry out a $4 million renovation.

It has committed to employing the same number of people let go, according to Minister of Labour Shane Gibson.

Maynard suggested that Ferguson does not have the best interest of the workers at heart.

“Successive governments have allowed Obie Ferguson to tread the line. He is a union president and a lawyer and he always says that he is a lawyer first,” Maynard said.

“You have got a situation where you have got Obie Ferguson, well, obviously, he is going to court. That’s where his money lies.”

Ferguson said he is disappointed in Maynard’s comments.

“I thought I had a very good working relationship with Mr. Maynard. If there was an issue, I would have thought that he would have at least called me and asked me about it,” Ferguson said.

“But I could not provide him with anything because really and truly, I did not know what I could have done or what the union could have done because the company said to the Bahamian public, which the government accepted, that they were renovating their place.

“So if that’s the reason for the closure, how could that be attributed to me unless they are accusing me or the union of damaging the sewer system? That’s not the company’s position. The company said they are renovating.

“Our position is just that we do not think it’s a justifiable case for redundancy when you are running an ad as I speak to have these 600 jobs replaced.”

Asked to respond directly to Maynard’s suggestion that he (Ferguson) is conflicted as president of the TUC and the lawyer for the Bahamas Maintenance and Allied Workers Union, which represented Sandals workers.

“There is no conflict,” Ferguson said.

“If that’s a conflict, then (the late trade union leader) Sir Randol Fawkes was in conflict. Sir Randol Fawkes was the president of the Bahamas Federation of Labour. He was a lawyer. They had affiliates of the Federation of Labour, which eventually became the TUC.”

Ferguson said he works free for some unions, like the nurses union. He said as it relates to the Bahamas Maintenance and Allied Workers Union, the union itself has not had to pay him as it was awarded costs in relation to the cases he won.

He said what Maynard was suggesting was illogical.

Ferguson has said he intends to file a writ in the Supreme Court because the Sandals workers were unfairly dismissed.

He said the union had no advanced notice of the redundancies.

Sandals intends to hold a job fair next week to hire staff for when the Cable Beach property opens in April.



