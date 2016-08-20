Date:
Woman jailed for biting police officer
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Aug 20, 2016

A woman who bit a police officer on the leg during an arrest was yesterday sentenced to four months in prison.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney convicted Denise Sands-Cash, 48, of Cambridge Lane, of assaulting a police officer.

Officers from the Fire Services Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force responded to a house fire on Augusta Street around 8 p.m. on August 6.

After suppressing the fire, officers attempted to arrest Sands-Cash on suspicion that she had started the fire.

Sands-Cash resisted arrest and bit Corporal 2777 Davis on the leg.

Davis told the court that she was still taking medication for the bite.

According to the officer, the medicine makes her feel queasy.

Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis (no relation to the complainant) prosecuted.


