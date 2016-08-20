Court to rule in Inagua brawl case

A marine accused of causing harm to three Inagua residents during a bar room brawl on the island will learn whether he is required to present a defense to the charges on September 8.

Able Seaman Olishavon Armbrister, 30, of Seagull Gardens, is accused of causing harm to Romeo Durham, Geoffrey Knowles and Robert Hanchel in 2015.

He has denied the charges at his trial before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Durham, the prosecution’s final witness, testified yesterday and identified Armbrister as the person who hit him with a beer bottle during the melee.

According to earlier testimony, residents turned on Armbrister and two other marines after they allegedly assaulted a man after making advances towards his girlfriend.

The situation became so tense that the marines had to be evacuated to New Providence, the investigating officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Barrett testified earlier this week.

Delano Gibson, the club owner, testified this week that he was outside his business when he heard more noise than is customary coming from inside.

Gibson said, “I ran inside and it was like a war zone; everybody fighting, throwing bottles.”

According to Gibson, the situation was so “out of hand” that he exited through a back door and called the police and defense force base for back up.

Help arrived about 20 minutes later, Gibson said, and the officers had to be taken out of the building through the back.

Lennox Coleby appears for Armbrister. Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis is the prosecutor.



