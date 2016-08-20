Halkitis says he did nothing untoward in LOI matter

Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis said yesterday that there was nothing untoward on his part when he wrote the country representative for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) more than two years ago about the waste-to-energy project that was being proposed by Stellar Waste To Energy Bahamas.

Stellar is the company at the heart of a lingering controversy over a letter of intent (LOI) then Parliamentary Secretary Renward Wells signed with the company.

That LOI led to Wells’ firing and his eventual departure from the Progressive Liberal Party.

Stellar recently filed legal action against Wells, the government and others “for loss and damages suffered” in connection with the matter.

Halkitis was responding to an article in The Tribune yesterday titled, “Govt knew of Wells LOI before signing”.

In that article, The Tribune said key members of the Christie Cabinet knew in advance that the government was set to “issue” the controversial LOI that led to his downfall as parliamentary secretary.

The article references a May 26, 2014 letter Halkitis wrote to Astrid Winters, country representative for the IDB.

In the letter, Halkitis said, “Waste to energy has been recognized by the Bahamas government as a fundamental part to achieve the overall goal of the energy reform. To this effect, the Bahamas government has issued to Stellar Energy group an initial LOI.”

It was unclear from the letter whether Halkitis was referencing the same LOI that was not signed by Wells until weeks later on July 4, 2014.

In a statement yesterday, Halkitis said the Tribune used selected portions of correspondence from various sources and addressed to different entities over a wide ranging time period and intermingled them to “create the impression of something untoward on my part”.

He noted that the Ministry of Finance is the ministry responsible for relations with the IDB. The IDB engages in financing to the government and to private sector entities.

Halkitis also pointed out that routinely, the ministry is approached by private sector entities that are seeking funding through the IDB private sector window to facilitate meetings.

“As the Bahamas governor to the IDB, my responsibilities include facilitating meetings of private sector entities seeking to source funding from the IDB,” he said.

“My letter to the representative of the IDB dated May 26, 2014 was simply to request a meeting between Stellar Energy and representatives of the IDB for that purpose. When read in its entirety and in isolation it is evident that this is the case.”

In his letter to Winters, Halkitis said Stellar’s proposal is intended to meet all the requirements of the Bahamas government, including the quickest way to produce additional electricity which is necessary.

Stellar committed to create 2,000 construction jobs by early 2015 and approximately 400 after plant completion in 2017.

But the company never received final government approvals.

Halkitis wrote in that 2014 letter, “The Bahamas government is keenly aware of the positive impact that alternative energy can bring to [the] economy and the environment and welcomes the opportunity to consider proposals that are scientifically proven to be viable in The Bahamas”.

He ended by stating the letter was informational “as to the government’s overall policy on alternative energy”.

The Tribune concluded in its story that the letter and other documents it obtained raise “serious questions” as to who knew what within the Christie administration regarding the LOI’s drafting and signing.

The article said, “Given that a Cabinet level minister was seemingly aware of the LOI, it raises immediate questions as to whether Mr. Wells was hung out to dry and made a scapegoat or fall guy when the controversy broke, and why no one in government came to his defense’.”

Wells has said he signed the LOI without necessary approval.

Not long after he signed the document, Prime Minister Perry Christie asked him to resign. Wells refused to resign.

Christie did not fire him until more than three months later, amid tremendous public pressure over the matter.

While The Nassau Guardian has reported on the LOI which Wells signed on July 4, 2014, it has not seen the LOI referenced in Halkitis’ May 26, 2014 letter. The letter indicated that “an initial LOI” was included as an attachment.

Writ

According to the writ filed recently by the company, Stellar was “promised by representatives of The Bahamas government and private individuals, who claimed to represent The Bahamas government and who have been facilitators in connection with the project, that the memorandum of understanding (MOU), dated June 30, 2014, for execution by the deputy prime minister and minister of works and urban development and associated documentation”, would be issued by the Ministry of Works and Urban Development.

It says Stellar has been waiting for more than 36 months for the MOU and associated documentation to be issued “to enable them to move forward with the project”.

Stellar says it has been deprived of an unsubstantiated sum of money as a result of the matter.



