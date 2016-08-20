Miller not fit enough to run relay heats

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Shaunae Miller’s surge across the finish line in the women’s 400 meters (m) on Monday night might have won a gold medal for the country, but it also might have taken away another medal. According to reports, Miller wasn’t well enough to run in the heats of the women’s 4x400m last night. She declared her availability for the final, but was still feeling the effects of bruises after falling to the track at the end of the open women’s 4x400m.

Competition at the Games of the 31st Olympiad will end for Team Bahamas tonight here in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As a result of Miller’s absence, Team Bahamas was forced to go with a line-up of Anthonique Strachan, Lanece Clarke, Christine Amertil and Carmiesha Cox last night.

Chef de Mission Roy Colebrook said they are satisfied with the team’s collective performance regardless.

Miller won gold in the open women’s 400m in a personal best world leading time of 49.44 seconds, Pedrya Seymour ran the two fastest times of her athletics career in the 100m hurdles, settling for a time of 12.76 seconds and sixth place in the final after running a new national record of 12.64 seconds in the heats, and two high jumpers made the final after each faltered in that event at the last Olympics four years ago. Donald Thomas finished in a three-way tie for seventh with a clearance of 2.29m (7’ 6”) and Trevor Barry was 11th, clearing a height of 2.25m (7’ 4-1/2”).

Athletes such as Bianca Stuart, Steven Gardiner and “Superman” Leevan Sands weren’t far from making the finals of their respective events. Tynia Gaither competed in two individual events and made a semi-final in one of them. Shavez Hart also competed in two individual events, despite still feeling the effects of a knee injury earlier this year.

Chris “The Fireman” Brown proved that at age 37, he still has something left in the tank. Still recovering from a sports hernia surgery, Anthonique Strachan showed that she is gradually getting back to form. She ran a season’s best time in the women’s 200m and was just shy of advancing to the semis.

In swimming, Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace missed advancing to the final of the women’s 50m free for a second straight Olympics by one spot. She was ninth overall in 24.60 seconds. She competed in two individual events, and Joanna Evans competed in three.

Evans set national records in two of her three swims – 2:01.27 in the women’s 200m free, and 4:07.60 in the women’s 400m free. The time in the 400m free was almost a full five seconds faster than her previous national record time, and gave her a 13th place finish overall.

In rowing, Emily Morley made history as the first Bahamian, male or female, to compete in that sporting discipline at the Olympics. She is looking to build off that breakthrough moment for the country.

“When you would have looked at all of our performances, there is certainly nothing to be ashamed of,” said Colebrook. “As a unit, the team performed exceptionally well. Across the board, we had some good performances. Of course, there would have a few substandard performances, but when you look at what the team did as a unit, you can say that it was respectable, and above average for a country our size. It is just up to us now to finish strong, and we believe that we can.”

The Bahamas will try to add to its medal count in the relays tonight, but one golden run by Miller keeps a very impressive streak alive.

For a country the size of The Bahamas, it is improbable to win any medal at the Olympics, much less on a consistent basis.

However, with Miller’s stunning run in the women’s 400m final at the Olympic Athletics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Monday night, it has now been seven straight Olympics in which The Bahamas has won at least one medal. It is also the second straight Olympics in which The Bahamas has struck gold!







