Haitians hold 36% of work permits

Haitians accounted for 36 percent of the work permit holders in The Bahamas in 2015, according to data released by the Department of Statistics yesterday, which provides a breakdown of foreign labor for that period.

A total of 9,208 work permits were issued in 2015 — 6,215 to foreign men and 2,993 to foreign women, according to the data.

Of this figure, 3,360 work permits were issued to Haitians, 1,075 (11 percent) to Jamaicans and 1,033 (11 percent) to Filipinos.

Another 652 work permits were issued to Chinese nationals, 629 to Americans, 286 to Canadians, 248 to British nationals, 167 to Peruvians, 131 to Mexicans, 119 to Indians, 95 to Dominicans, 88 to Colombians and 566 other nationalities.

In absence of comparative data for 2014 the statistics are difficult to analyze.

However, Director of Immigration William Pratt, whose department partnered with the Department of Statistics to produce the data, said work permit numbers have been similar over the years.

A breakdown of the data by occupation shows that 3,870 work permits (42 percent) were granted to workers in “elementary jobs” last year.

Elementary jobs are held by unskilled workers such as gardeners, caretakers, yardmen, housekeepers, au pairs, caregivers, handymen, helpers, dishwashers, kitchen helpers, sanitation workers and companions, according to statisticians.

Haitians accounted for 65 percent (2,499 work permits) of this occupational group while Jamaicans accounted for 18 percent (704 work permits); Philippine nationals, 10 percent (394 work permits) and other nationalities, 0.2 percent (104 work permits).

Of the 857 work permits issued for managers, chief executives and senior officials, 311 were Americans, 99 were British and 97 were other nationalities.

Of the 927 work permits issued for workers in the science and engineering fields, 144 were Americans, 142 were Jamaicans, 96 were British, 93 were Filipinos and 119 were other nationalities.

Among technicians and associate professionals, Canadians received the most work permits with 130.

Chinese made up the majority of work permit holders among the service and sales jobs.

Chinese accounted for 363 work permits in service and sales, while 210 were Philippine nationals and 116 were Jamaicans.

Among agriculture, forestry and fishery workers, 754 work permits were issued to Haitians, 154 to Chinese and 27 to other nationalities.

Of the 720 work permits granted among craft and related workers, 268 were Filipinos, 44 were Peruvians, 38 Colombians and 38 Jamaicans.

The least amount of work permits issued per occupation was among plant, machine operators and assemblers.

In this group, 22 (0.2 percent) work permits were issued.

A look at work permits issued by industrial categories shows over 51 percent or 4,712 work permits were issued to “activities of households as employers” — people employed by private households.

The second largest industry requiring work permits was the accommodation and food service industry, namely hotels, where 1,144 work permits (12 percent) were issued.

Around 80 percent of foreign labor in the hotel industry were men, according to the data.

The next largest industry where work permits were issued was construction.

In 2015, 689 work permits (seven percent) were issued for construction jobs.

Around 90 percent of construction work permits were issued to men.

A total of 539 work permits (five percent) were issued for foreign labor in manufacturing jobs.

Of this group, 97 percent were men.

Department of Statistics Acting Director Leona Wilson said her team hopes to produce this report quartely moving forward.



