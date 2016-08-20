Gibson: Job fair very suspicious

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson said yesterday it is “very suspicious” of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort to host a job fair beginning on Monday, a week after making more than 600 workers redundant as the hotel closed for renovations.

“Sandals said to the public and to us that it had no choice and said their lawyers advised them the only way to deal with employees was to terminate them, giving the impression that if they did not have to terminate them, they wouldn’t, ” Gibson told The Nassau Guardian.

“Well, if they didn’t have a choice and they terminated them, why would they then turn around to these good employees and say reapply for your job?

“Why not just bring back the employees?

“I was trying to be as open and as objective as I could about this.

“But the more and more you look at this, it does not look right.

“If you said you had good employees and the only reason why you terminated them was because you did not have a choice, why would you make them reapply?

“That just does not add up to me, so it looks very suspicious.

“You have to look at it and wonder if [there] was really some other motive.”

According to a publication from Sandals, the first two days of the job fair are reserved exclusively for former Sandals employees.

Next Wednesday and Thursday are open to new applicants.

Positions advertised include front office, guest services, housekeeping, maintenance, food and beverage and water sports.

Sandals said it plans to reopen sometime in October, but there has been concern from the union that they will not be reengaged.

Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson alleged this is clear evidence of an attempt to destabilize the union that represented employees at the Cable Beach property.

Ferguson claimed Sandals unfairly dismissed employees, the ground of legal action he intends to take against the resort.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sandals’ legal counsel, Lennox Paton, said making the workers redundant was the “only legal option available to the resort”.

Sandals has insisted it had “no choice” but to close the hotel as renovations got underway.

But Gibson said the development of the job fair and the fact that Sandals did not properly notify the government of its plans to close “seems like they were not interested in working with us”.

The government said it was not notified of Sandals’ plans to close until an August 2 letter advising booked clients of the closure was “leaked” to the media.

Gibson said Sandals did not advise the government about the redundancies until last Friday.

Yesterday, he revealed that a letter was dropped off after 5 p.m. “and so we met it pushed under our door”.

“Obviously you pushed it under my door after 5 p.m. knowing that I won’t come to work until Monday morning after you would have already started your exercise,” Gibson said.

According to Gibson, Sandals advised the government that the majority of former employees will be reengaged.

When asked whether he is confident that will happen, Gibson said for now he has to believe that.



