2,200 illegal migrants picked up in first six months of year

More than 2,200 illegal migrants were arrested between January 1 and June 31, 2016, according to data obtained by The Nassau Guardian.

According to the data, 1,685 or 76 percent of those migrants were Haitian – 1,123 men, 384 women and 140 children.

Of the Haitian migrants, 760 were interdicted on vessels attempting to illegally land in The Bahamas.

A total of 209 Cuban migrants were arrested during the period, while 230 accounted for other nationalities, which were not stated.

Director of Immigration William Pratt said there has been an uptick in illegal immigration this year compared to previous years.

But it is unclear if this is because immigration officials have caught more migrants or whether there have been more attempts to illegally enter The Bahamas.

“We have had boat arrivals for Cubans and Haitians constantly,” said Pratt during a press conference at the Department of Statistics on Friday.

“We had two Haitian vessels landing in Cat Island last week.

“We had one in Exuma. We understand one or two landed here in New Providence undetected. It keeps escalating.”

Of the 2,227 migrants arrested in the first six months of the year, 1,583 were men, 478 were women and 162 were children.

A closer look at the data shows that in January 552 migrants were arrested, 285 in February, 305 in March, 300 in April, 303 in May and 482 in June.

As it relates to Cuban migrants, Pratt said, “This is unprecedented. The Cubans are constantly, constantly coming, coming and coming.

“We believe the reason for this upswing in Cuban migration is due to the United States’ dry [foot], wet foot policy.

“Presently, under that legislation (Cuban Adjustment Act) once a Cuban’s foot reaches on dry land and the other may be in the water, [he or she] cannot be deported from the U.S.

“And I guess most of the Cubans believe the improved relationship between the U.S. and Cuba may cause this policy to be abandoned.”

Pratt said he met with U.S. Embassy officials last week and expressed the need to end the policy, which he said would be a great help to The Bahamas in limiting illegal entries.

“[It was indicated] by email to me that it is a legislative policy, which means it would have to go through Congress and the Senate in order to be changed,” he said.

“So, definitely he said it would not happen until maybe after the general election in November.”

Pratt said more than 40 Cubans were deported last week.

Another 142 Haitians will be deported to Port-au-Prince next week, according to the director.