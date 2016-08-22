Zika fears among pregnant women, others

The recent announcement by health officials that the first case of the Zika virus has been confirmed in The Bahamas has some Bahamian women and their husbands and partners nervous as the virus is linked to birth defects.

Alayna Dorsett, 27, is five months into her first pregnancy.

Dorsett and her husband have spent the last three months making all of the necessary preparations to welcome their baby.

But no matter how cautious she is, Dorsett fears Zika.

The abnormalities seen in the ultrasounds of pregnant women with Zika include microcephaly, hardened calcium deposits in the brain, a breakdown in brain tissue, brain swelling, and the poor growth of fetuses.

This is Dorsett’s biggest fear.

“It is so scary,” she said.

“You know, I heard of it before, but I never really looked into it until recently.

“It is scary to see how those babies look and to know what they endure with all of those issues with their brain.

“I worry every day for my child. I pray every single day.

“I cannot imagine having to deal with my child having any of those birth defects mentally or financially.

“That is something we don’t think we can handle and that we are praying against.

“I’m doing all I can to stay clear from mosquitos, but God knows, we do not need that kind of stress.”

Waydell Carey, 22, just got married in February.

She and her husband hope to have children in the near future.

Though she knows how severe the effects of the virus can be, she chooses to remain optimistic that any pregnancy she has will be successful despite fears of the virus.

“We plan to have kids in the near future,” Carey said.

“The fact that it can cause birth defects is a red flag to me.

“We have a hot climate and we are prone to having a lot of mosquitos and we have people that travel to the states very often and it’s very easy for it to be transmitted to people who aren’t even aware of it.

“It does raise a concern because the birth defects that it has are detrimental, but I feel like it’s something the government can deal with.

“I don’t think I should have to put my life on pause for it, but I do think that certain precautions should be taken to prevent it.”

Others have decided to wait to get pregnant, like 30-year-old Sasha Longley.

“We’re waiting,” she said.

“We wanted to have a baby around this time of year so that it would be born around our anniversary but we’ve decided to wait.

“We don’t think it is worth the risk.

“We’ve seen what happens. We don’t want that for our child.”

All of the women said they hope the government does what is needed to prevent an outbreak.

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Other modes of transmission have been identified including passing the Zika infection from mother to baby and sexual transmission.

As there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for Zika virus infection, Minister of Health Dr. Perry Gomez said recently the best form of protection is prevention.

Preventative measures include avoiding mosquito bites, eliminating mosquito breeding sites and to prevent sexual transmission, the correct use of condoms.

Health officials said the first case of Zika in The Bahamas was confirmed in a Pinewood man who had recently traveled to Jamaica.



