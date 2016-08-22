Sands: Resignation a non-issue

Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday “it is not an issue within the FNM” whether he will offer his resignation from the Senate.

Prior to the recent FNM convention, Sands said he would offer his resignation from the Senate if Dr. Hubert Minnis emerged still the leader of the party.

Sands was asked whether he intends to offer his resignation from the Senate.

He originally declined to comment, but when pressed on the matter indicated that he remains a senator and the matter is a non-issue.

Minnis was re-elected, unopposed, after Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner pulled out of the leadership race on July 29 alleging that the process had been corrupted.

Sands, Butler-Turner’s running mate, pulled out of the deputy leadership race.

As a result, East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest was also re-elected unopposed.

Weeks before the convention, Sands indicated that he would offer his resignation if Minnis won the leadership race.

He said the decision was solely “out of respect [for] the leader of the FNM”.

“Having decided in convention to oppose the leadership team, if I lose and they win, the honorable thing to do would be to offer my resignation,” Sands said in June.

“Should the leader decide to accept it, so be it; if he doesn’t, that is his decision.

“My decision is not saying ‘sour grapes, suck my teeth, I am going to quit’, but it is based on wishing to do what is the honorable thing to do as a politician.

“As most people would imagine, it is an unusual circumstance.”

At a press conference following Butler-Turner’s and Sands’ pull out, Sands was asked about his resignation from the Senate.

He said, “I believe in process.

“I believe that what is good for the people of The Bahamas ought to drive what it is that we do while respecting the organization, the institution.

“So, I think at this point we have a peculiar and unusual circumstance.

“I will have to think about it. I will reflect on it, I will pray on it.

“I will discuss it and my goal is to do what is right, what is honorable and what would bring good, not only for the people of The Bahamas, but for this great organization, the Free National Movement.”

Turnquest has expressed support for Sands to remain in the Senate, saying he has a lot to contribute.

“We are certainly hopeful that he will continue to remain in the Senate,” Turnquest said.

On the final night of convention, Minnis pledged to redouble his efforts to earn the trust, respect and confidence of those who do not support him and extended an olive branch to Butler-Turner and Sands.

Minnis and his advisors offered Butler-Turner a re-nomination, the post of leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly, a prominent role in the FNM’s general election campaign and a senior position in a Minnis Cabinet should the FNM win the election.

She declined that offer, but has since said she is prepared to accept the nomination for Long Island.

Sands was assured he would remain the candidate for Elizabeth.

He was also offered a prominent role in the national campaign, the post of leader of opposition business in the Senate and a senior position in a Minnis Cabinet.

Sands was ratified to run on the FNM’s ticket in Elizabeth in February, months ahead of his announcement that he and Butler-Turner would challenge the top two posts.

Sources within the party have said Minnis is not interested in Sands’ resignation as he has been engaged in efforts to unite the party.



