Bronze for The Bahamas

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – A bronze medal from the men at the highest level of sports in the world closed out an up and down Olympics for The Bahamas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay has been a pillar of strength for the country over the past 16 years – covering five Olympics. The Bahamas secured its fourth medal in the span, and third straight, with a gutsy run by four men at the Olympic Athletics Stadium on Saturday night.

The quartet of Alonzo Russell, Michael Mathieu, Steven Gardiner and Chris “The Fireman” Brown, in that order, got the job done, running a season’s best time of 2:58.49 for the bronze medal.

After seeing their 60-year reign as champions in the event come to an end at the last Olympics, the Americans are back on top. Anchored by LaShawn Merritt, the United States took the gold in a season’s best time of 2:57.30. Jamaica came from behind to snatch the silver medal away from The Bahamas, finishing in a season’s best time of 2:58.16, and The Bahamas just barely held off a charging Belgian team for the bronze. Belgium was fourth in a national record time of 2:58.52.

With six strong runners in the pool, there was a lot of talk of who would run and who would run what leg, but at the end of the day, you can’t argue success, and a bronze at this level is definitely a successful outing.

“Unity is strength. Once we were unified from day one, we knew that we stood a chance,” said team leader Brown who ran a brilliant anchor leg, turning in a split of 44.2. “People counted us out but we knew that we had four guys who could get the job done. It was tough for us all season. We didn’t get to run together at all this season.

“Also, a lot of guys were banged up and not in the best shape but we came together when it mattered the most and got the job done. The Lord had mercy on us and we’re thankful for it. We wanted the gold, but the bronze for us is like a gold considering what we went through this season.

“We were going up against teams that were way better than us on paper, so to come away with a bronze medal at the Olympics is a victory for us. I’m happy and truly blessed.”

The bronze is Brown’s fourth at the Olympic level – all in the relays. The team won bronze in 2000 in Sydney, Australia, silver in 2008 in Beijing, China, gold four years ago in London, England, and now bronze from these Games of the 31st Olympiad.

It’s also The Bahamas’ 14th Olympic medal in total and second of these games, gold and bronze, allowing The Bahamas to finish in a three-way tie for 51st in the medal standings. Shaunae Miller struck gold in the women’s 400m last Monday.

The men came into these Olympics as the defending champions, but it was no doubt a tumultuous season for a number of guys in the pool, and collectively as a unit. On paper, they weren’t as good as four years ago, and certainly weren’t expected to duplicate that performance from London. In fact, most analysts had them falling out of the top three entirely.

Russell, Mathieu, 20-year-old Gardiner and the veteran of the team, Brown at 37, showed what could be done through team chemistry and unity though, and will return home as Olympic medalists.

It’s actually the sixth fastest time for The Bahamas of all-time in the event behind the national record run of four years ago (2:56.72), the run at the 2005 Helsinki World Championships for the silver medal (2:57.32), the run at the inaugural world relays in The Bahamas for silver (2:57.59), the run at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games for silver (2:58.03), and the run at the 2001 Edmonton World Championships for another silver (2:58.19).

Athletes such as Brown and Mathieu might be gradually coming off the scene, but with young legs like Gardiner, Russell and Stephen Newbold who ran the heats, The Bahamas looks to be in good hands going forward.








