Grant bows out

Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant announced on the weekend that he will not seek re-nomination, and decried the state of the Free National Movement (FNM) under the leadership of Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“Our party is in disarray,” Grant told The Nassau Guardian.

“There’s no question about that. We are challenged in more ways than one. I have been very supportive of the leader since May 2012. I made that very, very, very clear to him.

“That’s a fact and I have documented evidence to show that I just didn’t say I was supporting him. It was demonstrated.

“But earlier this year when a newcomer, an appointee, that had no party history publicly lambasted sitting, elected members of Parliament without being reprimanded publicly by the leader, [that] was totally unacceptable.”

Grant was referring to Lanisha Rolle, who resigned from the Senate in May after a series of controversies that many in the FNM said embarrassed the party tremendously.

In January, she sparked a political firestorm in the FNM when she declared The Bahamas would not support Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner for prime minister and accused the former deputy and other sitting FNM MPs of being “jealous” of Minnis.

She also said some FNM MPs were misusing their positions of power for self-serving interest and not for the interest of the country.

Grant said he was deeply offended by that and other matters.

“I was steamrolled in 1974 for being an FNM. In 1992, I was living the very good life when I put my life, my family’s future and everything else on the line for this party,” he said.

“Where was the leader at the time? I have no idea where he was. I wouldn’t even speak about Ms. Rolle who did what she did.

“... For her to have said that I was envious and jealous of the leader was nonsense and he supported it instead of reprimanding her. He knew it wasn’t true.

“And then we had recently, I was personally attacked by a senior member of this party, who has in fact destroyed his legacy for him to have said that anybody who opposed the leader was bodering on treason because the leader was elected in convention made no sense when we look at his history.”

Moore was among the group of PLP MPs known as the dissident eight who challenged the leadership then Prime Minister Lynden Pindling and broke away, eventually forming the Free National Movement in 1971.

“Sir Lynden was not only elected in Parliament, he was elected by virtue of having controlled the majority of members Parliament before they voted against him, and after, elected by the people,” Grant said.

“So what nonsense could he (Moore) say about being treacherous because you oppose the leader and he was elected at convention?”

Grant added, “When I look back at my evidence that’s readily available, I trust that I will not have to produce it to confirm that I was supportive of the leader and he did nothing to stop this man from talking nonsense, especially as it relates to me. It was offensive.”

Grant said that when Minnis assumed the leadership of the FNM in 2012, he informed Minnis of his intention to retire after this term.

But he admitted that change is constant, a suggestion that he would have been prepared to run again under different circumstances.

‘Tremendous sacrifice’

Grant has been a member of Parliament for 24 years, the longest serving FNM MP.

“The country was in crisis [in 1992] and in need of deliverance,” he said yesterday.

“I entered frontline politics not to enrich myself, nor for other selfish endeavours. I entered because I felt that I could make a difference.”

Grant has served as minister of tourism and aviation, and minister of public works and transport.

Grant told The Nassau Guardian, “I could have stepped out of Parliament after we lost in May 2012, collect my pension and go about my merry way ... but it was never about finances for me. When I went into politics in 1992, I was earning a very good salary, working on a job that I was extremely comfortable in.”

The leadership of the FNM has attempted to portray a united party since a very rocky convention in July that was forced by six FNM MPs, who had expressed a loss of confidence in Minnis.

Minnis emerged from the convention still holding onto the leadership post, but there have continued to be whispers about divisions within the FNM.

Asked whether he thinks the FNM will win the next general election, Grant said, “That is not for me to decide.

“The good people of The Bahamas will decide who they want to govern this country, but I will not stand in the way, since there are those who are in senior positions who believe that I do.

“As a matter of fact, a senior member went so far as to say that the six dissidents, as we are referred to, are sitting in FNM seats. Well, if I step out of the way, all they need do is put another FNM in place and the seat is theirs.”

Grant added, “I am privileged to have survived two political tsunamis. I thought the notion or nonsense about safe seats went out of the window, first of all in 1992 ... and then you can go to 2002, you can look at the FNMs who would have lost their seats in 2002 in supposedly safe seats. That is nonsense.”

Grant noted that when called by the media on numerous occasions over the last four years, for the sake of party unity, he refused to comment.

“I have made my decision and I’m very comfortable with it,” he said.

“I am at peace with myself. My conscience is clear and my heart is pure.”

He thanked his former employers Sir Garet ‘Tiger’ Finlayson (a major supporter of the PLP) and his son Mark Finlayson for not getting in this politically.

“While we wore different political labels they were conscientious and appreciative of what I brought to the table for their business,” he said.

“Never one day was I interfered with in my political life, and that is commendable, and I salute them both.”



