Four Zika cases confirmed in Bahamas

Health officials said today that four cases of Zika infection in total have been confirmed on New Providence.

Officials said there are 83 suspected cases. Of that group, eight are pregnant women.

Minister of Health Dr. Perry Gomez said, “This is an enormous challenge for The Bahamas.”

The first case was reported on August 10.

“All cases sought medical attention after having symptoms suggestive of Zika virus infection,” Gomez said.

“All patients have been treated for associated symptoms and are doing well. Based on the histories received from the cases it has been determined that there is a mix of travel and local transmission.”

Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Other modes of transmission have been identified including passing the Zika infection from mother to baby and sexual transmission.

Zika during pregnancy has been linked to microcephaly in newborns.

“The risk of Zika from sex is of great concern for pregnant women who can pass the infection to the baby,” Gomez said.

“Pregnant couples should use condoms every time they have sex or not have sex during the entire pregnancy.

“Couples who are considering pregnancy should talk to their heath care provider. Anyone who is not pregnant or trying to get pregnant, who wants to avoid passing Zika during sex, should use condoms every time they have sex.

“Additionally, couples who do not want to get pregnant should talk to their health care provider regarding the most effective birth control methods that they can use.”

As there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for Zika virus infection, health officials said the best form of protection is prevention.

Preventative measures include avoiding mosquito bites, eliminating mosquito breeding sites and to prevent sexual transmission, the correct use of condoms.











