Minnis wants Sandals workers rehired

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis is calling on Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort to rehire all of the workers it made redundant last week when it reopens in October and “immediately re-engage with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union”.

Sandals laid off 600 employees last week, claiming it had no choice but to close for renovations for 10 weeks.

Sandals said it plans to reopen sometime in October, but there has been concern from the union that its members will not be re-engaged. Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson alleged this is clear evidence of an attempt to destabilize the union that represented employees at the Cable Beach property.

“The embattled Prime Minister [Perry] Christie and his PLP government’s handling of Sandals Resort’s closure is an absolute debacle,” Minnis said in a statement Sunday night.

“Under the prime minister’s watch over 2,600 Bahamians have lost their jobs at Baha Mar and Sandals within the last year.

“The complete lack of competence by the prime minister and his ministers in the handling of our precious tourism industry has caused our economy over 6,000 Bahamian jobs.

“Had they done their jobs properly both Baha Mar and Sandals would be open today.

“It is unbelievable that the owners of Sandals Resort would not speak with the prime minister and his PLP government before closing their resort for major renovations.

“To proceed with millions of dollars in major renovations as Sandals Resort claims they must have talked with the prime minister and his government.

“There are far too many questions the Bahamian people deserve answers to from the embattled prime minister.

“The Bahamian people deserve better than a prime minister that will just sit idly as a resort in The Bahamas engages in union bashing causing the loss of at least 600 Bahamian jobs.

“The PLP is not the party for the Bahamian workers.

“An FNM government will stand for all Bahamian workers and will not allow the type of union busting we are witnessing at Sandals Resort.”



