Teen accused of armed robbery granted bail

A 16-year-old boy accused of armed robbery could resume school if his family can meet the requirements of his $10,000 bail.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday placed a 10 p.m. curfew on the suspect and ordered him to report to the Quakoo Street Police Station on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays until the matter is resolved.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect robbed his victim of $20 on July 24.

While the prosecutor, Randolph Dames, did not oppose the bail application, he asked that the defendant wear an ankle bracelet until he returns to school.

The teenager will begin the eleventh grade when school opens, according to his lawyer Bernard Ferguson.

In her ruling, Ferguson-Pratt noted the suspect’s “tender age” and clean criminal record.

Although the court did not order a monitoring device, Ferguson-Pratt said she believes that the stringent reporting conditions coupled with the curfew would “reduce the likelihood of reoffending while at large”.

Ferguson-Pratt declined to revisit the bail amount after Ferguson suggested that the defendant’s family did not have the financial wherewithal to stand bail.

Due to the serious nature of the charge, Ferguson-Pratt was not persuaded to reduce the bail amount.

However, she said Ferguson is free to apply for a variation of bail conditions at a later date.



