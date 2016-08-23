AG nolles three cases

Three backlogged cases were concluded without a trial yesterday.

Prosecutor Randolph Dames presented Acting Supreme Court Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt directives to discontinue the matters against three men who had been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

None of the former defendants or their legal representatives were in court when the matters were brought to an end.

Kennedy Ingraham was accused of assault with intent to rape and forcible detention with intent to rape.

David Williams was accused of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and Romeo Williams was accused of attempted unlawful sexual intercourse.

More matters are expected to be discontinued on Friday.

In other court news, the trial of three boys accused of the murder of a fellow student is expected to resume today.

Justice Bernard Turner excused the 12-member jury last Tuesday after one day of testimony.

The defendants have denied that they fatally stabbed Adonai Wilson on December 9, 2015 during an after-school fight near Blanco Bleach on Prince Charles Drive.

The defendants and the deceased attended Doris Johnson High School.

According to a student, who is related to one of the defendants and the best friend of another, it was the deceased who began the fight. The witness said that she did not see anyone with a knife during that altercation.



