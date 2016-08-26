Date:
Guardian apologises to Louis Bacon
Louis Bacon – An Apology

Published: Aug 26, 2016

We wish to apologise to Mr. Louis Bacon for certain statements contained in two (2) adverts published in our newspaper on the 29th January, 2016 and 22nd February, 2016.

The adverts in question were paid for by Nygard International Partnership and contained in “wrap arounds”. Both of the adverts could have been understood as suggesting that Mr. Bacon had spread a false story to Lyford Cay Residents that Mr. Peter Nygard was planning to build a Stem Cell Clinic at Nygard Cay in order to mislead the Court into granting injunctions against Mr. Nygard. The truth is we were not provided with any evidence to substantiate such claims against Mr. Bacon, nor are we aware of any, and it was certainly not our intention to give any such impression.

We therefore apologise to Mr. Bacon and his family for publishing the aforementioned adverts as worded. We shall exercise more care in the future.

 

 


