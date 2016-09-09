Paradise Games donates over 600 uniforms to E.P. Roberts Primary

The Paradise Games family was proud to announce its philanthropic approach to this year's back-to-school initiative for which the students at E.P. Roberts Primary were the greatest beneficiaries.

For the past (2015-2016) school year, Paradise Games has silently supported E.P. Roberts Primary – providing the resources to assist in the implementation of a robust performance appraisal and reading program to ensure that all students are not only learning, but learning at the appropriate grade level, receiving the attention that they require, and advancing with the right tools to prepare them for success at the high school level and beyond. Not only is Paradise Games pleased that this program has already begun to show exceptional results, but that it will continue for the 2016-2017 school year. And, to ensure that all students are adequately prepared for their first day, Paradise Games purchased the school uniforms for the entire student body.

"We sincerely hope that the donation of these uniforms has provided some form of relief to parents and that it affords every child the equal opportunity to get in the classroom and receive the education they are so deserving of,” expressed Astra Nottage, Paradise Games marketing manager.

"We are exceptionally proud of the relationship we have fostered with the faculty at E.P. Roberts Primary. There is no greater reward than learning that the resources provided are showing such promising results,” she continued.

“It is the company's hope that we will continue to identify schools within the communities in which we live and work and hopefully grow this into a country-wide initiative. We want to ensure that we are setting our children up for success, because the children are our country's future, and the country's future is in the classroom."

Paradise Games is committed to improving the quality of life of the communities in which we live and work. The company generously supports a variety of deserving charitable organizations and is dedicated to promoting historically, culturally relevant festivals and events; supporting and furthering public education; protecting the environment, and supporting responsible gaming.

Paradise Games is an innovative and dynamic gaming organization with a specialty in lottery, casino and sportsbook betting. Paradise Games boasts more than 35 locations across nine islands with plans for continued expansion.



