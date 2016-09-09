Prince Hall Grand Lodge hosts successful blood drive

Sunday past was a very special day for the members of Prince Hall Grand Lodge. On September 4 they hosted a blood drive at their Kemp Road temple.

The blood drive was organized by the “Friends of the Blood Bank” organization, which praised the group for participating in blood drives for the last 11 years. This is the most successful drive, with 50 pints being collected. The joint drive was coordinated by the Nemesis Temple No. 75 on behalf of the Masonic District and included: Daughters of Isis, the Royal Eagle Lodge No. 7, St. James Masonic Lodge No. 3, Columbus Lodge No.16, St. Hilda’s Lodge No. 1, Martha Chapter No. 6 and P.H.A. District No. 1.

The “Friends of the Blood Bank” organization was formed last year for the purpose of organizing blood drives in the corporate community, to supplement the low supply of this precious product in the blood bank of Princess Margaret Hospital.

To date the organization has arranged more that 35 blood drives in various offices in Nassau, service clubs, fraternities, lodges, banks, insurance companies, hotels and churches. They invite companies and organizations to contact the blood bank if they wish to host a blood drive.



