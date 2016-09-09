PM met with investors in London on Grand Bahama

Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday revealed that while on a trip to London last week, he and other members of the government met with investors about the development of Grand Bahama.

“We were meeting with people who had these multibillion-dollar investments and we wanted to continue now with the process that we initiated through Parliament in changing the face of how Freeport is operated,” Christie said at the groundbreaking of a junior high school in Western Grand Bahama.

Along with the PM on this trip were Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, and Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson.

The prime minister also referred to the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, alluding to the most recent changes made by the government.

The Christie administration recently activated section 5.1 of the agreement, which allows the government to invoice the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) in the event the government outspends the GBPA in the operation of the city of Freeport.

This change could possibly force the GBPA to repay the government millions of dollars.

Christie said he also made a call for investors like Hutchison Whampoa Limited, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and others to prepare to move to a new paradigm in the operations of Freeport.



