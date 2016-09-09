Report: Dames, D’Aguilar, Humes to be floated as FNM candidates

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police Marvin Dames, businessman Dionisio D'Aguilar and former Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Chairman Mark Humes were expected be recommended to the FNM’s Candidates Committee last night, The Nassau Guardian understands.

There was widespread speculation that the three would be ratified last night, but Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis denied this.

“No, that is not so,” he told The Guardian.

“We will have a meeting, but no ratification.”

He would not confirm or deny that Dames, Humes and D’Aguilar were being recommended to the Candidates Committee, insisting that “whenever our ratification process is completed, whoever they may be, it will be announced publicly – be assured of that”.

In a separate interview, Dames said he was still mulling over the decision to enter frontline politics and which political organization would be the best fit for him.

He acknowledged that several political parties have approached him.

Meanwhile, Minnis said the FNM has received over 100 applications from people who want to become candidates.

“We go through and make assessments and determinations, and decide who is best for particular areas,” he said.

“We will have some candidates coming out who we know have the interest of this country at heart, and who we know will truly deliver us into a new Bahamas where we will have job opportunities, entrepreneurship, [and] young people forming and owning their own businesses.

“So, we will be the alternative and best government moving forward and everybody will recognize that.”

There has been a string of departures from the lineup of likely and confirmed FNM candidates in recent weeks.

These include Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, FNM candidate for Bains Town and Grants Town Leonard Sands and FNM candidate for South Beach Howard Johnson.

Rollins indicated before the FNM’s end of July convention that if Minnis retained leadership of the party, he would not seek a nomination.

Neilly, Johnson and Sands cited personal reasons for their decision.

Grant, Neilly and Rollins were a part of a group of FNM MPs who expressed a lack of confidence in Minnis as leader.

Asked whether the recent departures are a blow to the FNM and its ability to contest the next general election, Minnis said, “No, [those] individuals have their reasons.

“You can be very stable today; in fact, a company may be a $20 billion company today, and tomorrow they could be in bankruptcy.

“So, if that can happen there, why can’t things change overnight with individuals’ circumstances? I don’t understand. If circumstances change in The Bahamas, you make it into a big thing, but a $20 billion company going bankrupt overnight, ‘Oh, that is not a big deal.’

“Circumstances change every day, every day.

“The party is very strong and we have no doubt that Christie and the PLP will be defeated. As I sit here today, the same photo you are using today, you will use it again, ‘FNM victorious, PLP retired.’”

There has been talk within party circles of Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn bowing out after the uproar his comments at the FNM’s convention with regard to women’s reproductive rights caused, but Lightbourn said he doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

Minnis declined to comment on the matter, though he has previously disassociated himself and the party from Lightbourn’s comments.



