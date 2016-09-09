Man cleared of sex with minor charge

The prosecution on Thursday offered no evidence against a 35-year-old man accused of the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

Prosecutors alleged that Kenol Petit-Homme had unlawful sexual intercourse with the child in September 2012.

However, they were unable to locate the girl and her uncle, the main witnesses against Petit-Homme.

Prosecutor Patrick Sweeting had sought to proceed with the case by entering the witnesses' statements to police under section 66 of the Evidence Act.

Acting Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt did not allow the case to proceed on the documentary evidence after ruling that the prosecution had not exhausted all steps to locate the prosecution’s two principal witnesses.

Ferguson-Pratt noted that Corporal Taylor said that the victim’s uncle had not returned to his job at a grocer since June 2016.

Ferguson-Pratt said while the charge was serious, allowing the evidence would greatly disadvantage the defendant who would be unable to challenge the allegations made by the witnesses through cross-examination.

As a result of the court’s ruling, Patrick Sweeting, the prosecutor, offered no evidence against Petit-Homme and the court instructed the jury’s foreman to return a not guilty verdict.



