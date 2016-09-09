Teen acquitted of attempted murder

A 17-year-old male has been cleared of the attempted murder of a man twice his age.

After deliberating for about an hour on Thursday, the jury foreman said the acquittal was unanimous.

However, after examining the verdict sheet, Acting Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt noted the decision was reached by a majority of 6-3.

Shooting victim Jared Miller, 35, said he was certain that the teen, whom he had known for almost a year, had pumped three bullets into him on the evening of April 2, 2015.

Miller said that he was about to leave a hangout in Yellow Elder Gardens where he usually played dominoes between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., when he said a voice called out, “Who’s that?”

Miller said that he recognized one of the shooters as the teen, who frequently visited his neighbor in Blue Hills Estates.

Miller said he was shot in the shoulder, then in the leg as he ran away. The gunshot to the leg caused him to fall to the ground and that’s when he alleged the teen was an arm’s length away when he stood over him and shot him in the face.

Miller called the police after the assailants left by car.

According to Miller, the lighting from a nearby streetlight was adequate - and the proximity to the lamp pole was the reason the area had been chosen to play dominoes.

Police officers who attended the scene following the shooting described the lighting as good.

Officers recovered spent shell casings from two different weapons: a 7.62 assault rifle and a 9mm pistol.

For his part, the teen denied committing the offense and knowing Miller.

He did, however, say that he knew Miller’s neighbor.

He claimed he was with his friend Benji at the material time, although he failed to give the prosecution notice of his alibi within the time prescribed by law.

Benji did not testify on his behalf.

Moses Bain appeared for the teen. Randolph Dames and Bjorn Ferguson prosecuted.



