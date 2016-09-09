McCartney: People still trying to make DNA/FNM coalition happen

Although talks about a Free National Movement (FNM)/Democratic National Alliance (DNA) coalition have faded from the headlines, DNA Leader Branville McCartney asserted there is a contingent of individuals that has continued to attempt to “broker” a deal between the parties.

He was responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian about the potential coalition, which had gained some traction in May.

“I will tell you it has, I think, and I don’t know if it is because of the departure of persons from the [FNM] party or the financial issue with that party or the polling regarding where the party is, but there has certainly been a number of private citizens who seem to be quite interested in some discussions between the two and otherwise,” McCartney said.

“These private citizens, from bankers to professionals to Bahamian investors, want to see a better country and want to get rid of this inept government.

“They have indicated that they realize the DNA is not going anywhere, and in light of the fact that the DNA has done what, really, no other party has done in the last five years, especially after the general election.

“Many other parties just folded, but we stayed the course. We continued to deal with the issues.

“We became the voice of the opposition. We grew in membership. We grew in support.

“So, I guess these persons recognize that the DNA is significant in its position, leading up to this next general election.”

Asked whether the private individuals he was referring to are financial backers of the FNM, McCartney replied, “A combination of private citizens. You have FNMs. You have, perhaps, former PLPs. You have persons who supported the DNA as well.

“But these are not politicians, but persons who want - former politicians, yes – on both sides who want to see the PLP gone. And so, I guess they are trying to broker something.

“The thing is, there has been no type of confirmation of anything in that regard, but there have been persons really trying to get discussions going and moving towards a force that will cause the PLP to be no more.”

When asked about the coalition talks yesterday, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis declined to comment.

In May, FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest indicated that the DNA initiated talks of a possible coalition with the FNM after coming to the realization that its chances were “slim” at becoming the government or Official Opposition.

But Turnquest said there is a strategic advantage in the DNA joining the FNM to form a “united opposition”.

McCartney said in May that the coalition between the parties had become “more real”.

Minnis had suggested there was a possibility of such a union, though he said he was not sure how it would work.

Though both leaders remained critical of each other, McCartney previously said if the FNM and DNA were to join forces for the next general election, the PLP would be “finished”.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie supported the idea.

Former FNM Deputy Leader Loretta Butler-Turner said she does not see the need for a coalition.

But she said she believes it would be beneficial for McCartney to rejoin the FNM.

Turnquest said a unified opposition, where the DNA joins the FNM, is in the best interest of The Bahamas, but he expressed doubt that any such union is possible.

Turnquest added that he believes McCartney is a patriot and if the DNA leader wants what is best for the country “there is only one clear path”.



