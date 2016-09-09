Privilege committee hearings to be public

Chairman of the House’s Committee on Privilege and Mount Moriah MP Arnold Forbes said yesterday that hearings held by the committee will be open to the public and are expected to begin in about two weeks.

The first committee meeting was held yesterday.

Just last week, Sea Breeze MP Hope Strachan was the last member named to constitute the committee along with North Abaco MP Renardo Curry, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant and Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner.

House of Assembly Speaker Dr. Kendal Major charged the committee with probing matters related to a recent ruling handed down by Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles involving Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald, among others.

Forbes said the Save The Bays (STB) ruling is high on the committee’s list, but it may not be the first.

“That is one of the top matters on the agenda and we plan to move this along very quickly,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, this morning’s session was a working session so that we can make certain decisions on individuals who were called before the committee.

“We want it to be public hearings so we will not do these hearings on camera.

“They will be open to the public and they will be at a venue where they can have the press to be able to be a part of the process.

“Let the chips fall where they may.”

Forbes said the first hearing is planned for September 21.

He said in that time “some witnesses will be called in one or two matters and some decisions will be made”.

Forbes said the committee will do its best to deal with the matters to the best of its ability.

“We are going to be very effective and diligent in what we do and we will bring sound reports that are based on truth and facts back to the speaker of the House of Assembly,” he said.

“We hope to deal with these matters expeditiously.”

Last month, Major urged haste for the House Committee on Privilege.

“I would implore the member to meet with the committee forthwith,” Major said.

“Be circumspect in your deliberations and investigation, and deliver a report back to this honorable House in the shortest possible period.”

Forbes said the committee hopes to complete all investigations in one session, though he was unable to say how long that would be.



