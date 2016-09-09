Butler-Turner: Payout process has turned into a circus

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday charged that Prime Minister Perry Christie’s much-touted deal for Bahamians to be paid money owed by Baha Mar companies in liquidation has turned into a “circus”, after it was revealed that those receiving payouts will not include contractors who worked for China Construction America Bahamas Ltd. (CCA) on the project.

She deemed it a very sad day for Bahamian people, particularly the contractors.

“Once again we find that the prime minister of our country has prematurely made announcements that clearly, now that people are able to read the fine print, are realizing that he has misspoken once again,” said Butler-Turner.

“The prime minister, over the past four years, has demonstrated a propensity for, I guess, what one can best describe as ‘foot in mouth disease’.’’

At a press conference in the Cabinet Office last month, Christie announced that the government and the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) signed an agreement that was approved by the Supreme Court that will see the derailed Baha Mar project completed, sold and opened.

Christie said under the deal, former employees and unsecured creditors will be paid “a significant part, and possibly all” of the outstanding money owed to them.

A notice published by the committee responsible for Baha Mar payouts, noted that very soon it would contact former employees of the $3.5 billion resort in early September to begin the process of paying some or all of the monies owed to them.

But it also stated that CEXIM agreed to make funds available for the payout of claims because Baha Mar, which is under provisional liquidation, does not have funds to do so; and that contractors who worked for China Construction America Bahamas Ltd. would not receive payouts as part of this agreement.

Butler-Turner said she believes Christie made the announcement of the payouts so that he can get credit he does not deserve.

“The entire circus, and I refer to it as a circus, [began] three weeks ago when the prime minster, on very short notice summoned a cross-section of business persons, contractors and subcontractors to the Cabinet Office to announce this big announcement,” she said.

“I can only imagine [that] was to appease his own personal agenda of having people uplift him and say ‘what a good emperor he is’.

“It’s so unfortunate because many of these people, in my opinion, were not fully apprised of what was to come and so they were led to believe that their day of redemption had arrived, only to now find out that in reading the fine print, they’re back to square one.”

The Long Island MP said the prime minister injected the government into a private matter, claiming he was protecting the sovereignty of the country, but only made matters worse.

“Clearly today we see that all that he suggested is going to happen has not come into fruition,” she said.

“We are actually in the hands, meaning the whole project and decision making are in the hands, of a foreign entity and there has been nothing protected for the Bahamian people.

“It is sad and I would go so far as to suggest that if we were maybe in another country or another place, the prime minister at this stage having mislead Bahamians over and over and over again... he would have been chased out of office by now because he clearly does not have the capacity to represent us.

“He clearly does not have the faculties to know what is truly going on or he is serving a personal agenda.”

Butler-Turner said over time, the country will see more of a huge display of incompetence by the Christie administration.

She believes Christie is not protecting the interests of Bahamian people.

President of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands on Wednesday suggested that those contractors owed money by CCA “seek to have their claims settled by arbitration”.

According to him, there are more than 50 contractors and industry vendors who are owed directly by CCA.



