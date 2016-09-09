‘PM misled on Baha Mar’

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday accused the government of misleading the public to have Bahamians believe that all contractors who worked on the Baha Mar project would receive some, if not all, of the money owed to them, when many contractors will have no recourse under the government’s current scheme.

“The Christie administration has misled the Bahamian public, but that is nothing new,” Minnis said.

“This demonstrates that... they are truly not looking after Bahamians.

“You must remember that [Baha Mar developer Sarkis] Izmirlian had presented a package, initially, which would have taken care of the construction and ensured that all Bahamians are paid.

“The government is supposed to look after us, Bahamians.

“Izmirlian is one of us and he was ensuring that everything was going to be dealt with.

“The government did not look after us, meaning Bahamians, Izmirlian, etc.

“Instead, the [government] is obviously looking after its new found friends (the Chinese).”

It was revealed on Tuesday that Baha Mar creditors’ payouts won’t include contractors who worked for China Construction America Bahamas Ltd. (CCA) on the project.

A notice published Tuesday by the committee overseeing claims payouts for Baha Mar creditors stated the agreement does not cover the claims of creditors owed by CCA.

Prime Minister Perry Christie said in his August 22 announcement on the agreement government signed with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) that “it is hoped that Bahamian employee claims will be settled no later than September 30, and all other claims will be dealt with on or before December 31, 2016”.

CEXIM is expected to deposit funds in The Bahamas sometime this month for the payout of claims to creditors and former employees.

Minnis said the public has yet to learn of the details of the agreement the government signed with CEXIM, though Christie has insisted that the government could not give more concessions to the bank than it have to the Atlantis Resort and Casino.

Minnis said the contractors and the developer should have representation on the committee overseeing claims.

“Now, should Izmirlian not be a member of that committee knowing what had happened?

“And how much money is going to be sent here? And where will the money go?

“If it’s going to a bank, which bank? That is important. Is it going to a law firm?

“[If so,] which law firm? That is important, especially during an election year.

“We need to know those facts.”

Minnis also expressed concern that the contractors owed money by CCA may be forced to accept pennies on the dollar.

Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands suggested on Wednesday that those contractors owed money by CCA will “seek to have their claims settled by arbitration”.

One of the conditions of the contract signed among contractors that worked on the project for CCA is that in the event of any need for settlement parties would engage in arbitration rather than litigation, according to Sands.

But Sands said he doesn’t doubt contractors will be able to be reimbursed.

Minnis suggested that the government is allowing the Bahamian people to be used.

“I don’t want to use the real Bahamian terminology to say what he (Christie) is doing to us,” he said.

“But Bahamians know what he is doing to us. And this government must definitely go because they are not looking after us.

“It is important for us to trace and keep an eye on that money that is being sent here because we need to know, which bank to ensure it is going to a reputable bank or which law firm. That is extremely important.”



