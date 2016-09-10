Murder accused identified in court

Three separate witnesses identified Deangelo Adderley as one of the gunmen on the scene of a murder and attempted murder, a Supreme Court jury heard yesterday.

Lynden Prosper, Denard Davis, and Deangelo Adderley are on trial for the November 3, 2010 murder of Sheria Curry and the attempted murder of her son, Shanko Smith, that occurred during a drive-by shooting at Step Street, Fox Hill.

They have denied the allegations at their trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

Assistant Superintendent Edward Demeritte said he conducted an identification parade at the Central Detective Unit on November 7, 2010.

According to Demeritte, Adderley agreed to participate in the line-up and did not request to have a lawyer or relative present.

According to Demeritte, Adderley stood in position eight, among the nine men, who all had similar features.

The first witness, Kendeno Knowles, identified Adderley, Demeritte said.

After the first identification, Demeritte said that Adderley switched to position five before Terez Curry identified him.

According to Demeritte, Adderley declined to switch position before the third witness, Anthony Brice, identified him.

Demeritte said when Adderley was informed that the witnesses had identified him, he replied, “They are all my neighbors and they know me”.

In response to a question from the jury, Demeritte said that the witnesses were not allowed to interact with each other until the identification parade was completed.

Attorney Stanley Rolle, who represents Adderley, asked Demeritte if the names of all of the persons on the line-up were listed on the parade consent form.

Demeritte agreed that they were. When shown the document, Demeritte acknowledged that Adderley’s name did not appear on it.

Demeritte said that a Deangelo Johnson was named, but he pointed out that he did not prepare the list of names.

The case continues on Monday afternoon.

Ian Cargill represents Prosper and Murrio Ducille represents Davis.

Viola Barnett is the prosecutor.



