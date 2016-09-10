Groundbreaking for new school on Grand Bahama

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Wednesday announced the groundbreaking and contract signing of the new $12 million junior high school to be built in western Grand Bahama.

“We are now entering into two contracts to undertake works to build on this site, a school that duplicates the Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High School in Freeport”, Davis said.

The project was divided into two equal components, and the contract was shared between the companies Brickhouse and RCL Construction.

Each contract, VAT inclusive, will have a base sum of $5, 761,735, totalling the project at $11,523,470.

“Both contractors have been required to cooperate to engage a project manager to mitigate against associated risk to ensure that this project is completed in budget and on time,” the deputy prime minister added.

He further alluded to a provisional sum of $400,000 for each component for statutory utilities.

Davis gave an 18-month timeline for the completion of the project.



