Newborn found alive in bushes

Police said a newborn boy found in bushes in southwestern New Providence Friday morning was healthy and had reached full term.

Area residents discovered the abandoned baby, who still had his umbilical cord attached, after they said they heard crying all night through the rain.

Superintendent Matthew Edgecombe, who is the officer in charge of the southwestern division, said officers responded to the scene through a dirt road off Golden Isles road.

“Upon their arrival there they saw and spoke to a gentleman, who at the time was holding a newborn baby wrapped up in a towel in his hands,” he said.

“Investigations reveal that the baby was found in the bushes nearby. The ambulance was called; the baby was very healthy (and) was taken away by ambulance.”

Edgecombe said though unusual, he wasn’t shocked by the discovery.

“It was not shocking, after being on the police force all these years you get many calls. But I just want to say that we are happy that we found him alive,” he said.

Police said it’s important that the mother seek medical attention.

“To the mother of this child, you have to seek medical attention for your health. We appeal to you to go to the doctor or nurse and seek some medical attention,” he said.

Edgecombe said Central Detective Unit (CDU) investigators are trying to find out who the mother and the father are to reunite them with the child.

“We want to appeal to the public, if they know anyone who may have been pregnant and is not pregnant now to please come forward so that we can have this matter resolved,” he said.

“The baby is alive so that is good and we would like to reunite mother and child.”

He said pregnant women should reach out for help if they are under emotional stress to avoid abandoning their children.

“I would also like to appeal to persons who may be pregnant and going through something [to] communicate with Social Services, a pastor or some elder in your community to find help, or contact a police station in your area to find help,” he said.